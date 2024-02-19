The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire

Plugged-in: Records and runs end

Byline photo of Sophia Woods
Sophia Woods, Assistant Sports EditorFebruary 19, 2024

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Men’s Basketball Runs Out of Luck on the Road 

No. 4 Marquette’s (19-6, 10-4 Big East) eight-game win streak came to an end in a 1-1 week. 

  • Saturday afternoon however, Marquette’s win-streak came to a halt at No. 1 UConn in a devastating 81-53 loss.  
  • The Golden Eagles didn’t look like themselves. They shot 36.8% and 21.7% from deep, committed 13 turnovers while dishing only nine assists and gave up 21 second-chance points.

“We weren’t ourselves,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart told ESPN Milwaukee broadcasters Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith in a post-game radio interview.

“We had some frustration that set in on some of our guys, and you just can’t afford that in a venue like this against a team like this.”

Women’s Basketball Wins Away From Home  

Marquette’s only game last week was a 69-58 road win over DePaul.

  • The Golden Eagles (19-6, 8-6 Big East) used a 16-2 third-quarter run to extend their advantage, but they almost lost the lead in the final frame before icing the game from the charity stripe.

“I’m just happy we hung in there at the end,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said after the win. “I thought we played some great basketball. Beginning of the game and second quarter and then went on a great run in the third quarter.”

  • Sophomore guard Mackenzie Hare led the Golden Eagles with 19 points, shooting 5-for-8.

“It feels good to play in a rivalry and be back home,” Hare said. “It was nice to have that crowd [of family and friends].”

Men’s Lacrosse’s Undefeated Start Comes to an End 

The Golden Eagles (3-1) had a 1-1 week which ended with a loss to No. 1 Notre Dame.  

  • Marquette started the week with a 22-8 win over Detroit Mercy Tuesday afternoon.
  • In the win, Jake Stegman broke the Marquette single-game assists record (6).
  • Sunday, the Golden Eagles fell to the Fighting Irish, 21-8.
  • In the loss, attacker Bobby O’Grady scored his 100th career goal, becoming the second player in program history to hit the century mark.  

“It’s a lot of credit to my teammates,” O’Grady said afterward. “Without them I don’t have nearly as many goals.”

Women’s Lacrosse Drops First Road Game

After winning its season-opener over Cincinnati, Marquette (1-1) fell to Louisville Friday morning, 14-9.  

  • Sophomore attacker Isabelle Casucci led the Golden Eagles with a career-high four goals.
  •  Junior midfielder Hanna Bodner and graduate student forward Hannah Greving each added three points.  

Happening This Week:

  • Women’s lacrosse at Northwestern Monday 6 p.m. CST at the Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. Follow @SofieHanrahanMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. 
  • Women’s basketball vs. Seton Hall Tuesday 7 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @SophiaWoodsMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. 
  • Men’s basketball vs. DePaul Wednesday 8 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. 
  • Women’s lacrosse at Jacksonville Saturday 11 a.m. CST at Rock Stadium. Follow @SofieHanrahan on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. 
  • Women’s basketball at Xavier Saturday 1 p.m. CST at the Cintas Center. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. 
  • Men’s lacrosse against Michigan Saturday 6 p.m. CST at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.  

This article was written by Sophia Woods. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SophiaWoodsMU. 

