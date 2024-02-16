The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Golden Eagles’ offense falls short in 14-9 loss

Byline photo of Benjamin Hanson
Benjamin Hanson, Sports ReporterFebruary 16, 2024
Marquette+celebrates+during+its+18-12+win+over+Cincinnati.+
Photo by Forster Goodrich
Marquette celebrates during its 18-12 win over Cincinnati.

Marquette women’s lacrosse offense led it to victory over Cincinnati last Sunday, but the same can’t be said about Friday.

The Golden Eagles (1-1) couldn’t keep up with Louisville (1-2) in the second half, giving up seven unanswered goals to the Cardinals, en route to a 14-9 defeat at UofL Lacrosse Stadium.

Shooting volume keeps Marquette close

The first quarter ended with light scoring and a 1-1 score. Though, the second was a different story.

Only one minute in, Marquette took the game in its hands. Junior midfielder Hanna Bodner received a pass from sophomore attacker Tess Osburn on her left who was then clobbered by two defenders. Bodner would take it parallel to the cage and bounce it in for the score. 

This would give the Golden Eagles momentum to create another goal only one minute later from senior midfielder Leigh Steiner.

Marquette and Louisville would be neck-and-neck for the rest of the half, but high-volume shooting would be the tool to keep the Golden Eagles ahead, 5-4, going into the locker room.

Louisville’s defensive stand changes the tides

The two teams went back and forth on three goals during the first two minutes of the second half. This left Marquette up 7-5 with four minutes left in the third — but Louisville’s defense had an answer.

When three Cardinals received yellow cards, the Golden Eagles had a 7-4 man-advantage, a perfect opportunity to extend their lead. For 40 seconds, Louisville stopped Marquette from scoring and turned the game on its head.

After the defensive stand, the Cardinals went on their 7-0 run in 14 minutes.

Marquette scored twice before the end of the game, but the damage had already been done and it was too late to erase the deficit.

Up next

Marquette will continue their five-game road stint against No. 1 Northwestern Monday at 6 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Ben Hanson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @benhansonMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Leigh Steiner
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette opens 2024 season with 18-12 win over Cincinnati
Marquette held an open scrimmage Feb. 4 at Valley Fields. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
A young roster of 'LAX rats' look to build off historic season
Marquette finished the Big East regular season with a program record 5-1.
Marquette knocked out of Big East Tournament by No. 24 UConn
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Wire.)
Marquette does enough to defeat Butler on the road for 14th victory of season
Also tagged with Tess Osburn
Shea Garcia (21) heads to net in Marquette womens lacrosses loss to then-No. 3 Northwestern back in February. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Garcia reaches 200 career points in ninth straight win for Golden Eagles
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Osburn grows Golden Eagles brand in home state
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette sweeps two-game Michigan road trip with 17-9 victory over Central Michigan
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Women's lacrosse defeats Louisville for second time in program history
About the Contributors
Benjamin Hanson, Sports Reporter
Ben Hanson is a sophomore from Minneapolis, Minnesota studying journalism, digital media and advertising. He is a sports reporter and the assistant social media producer for the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. When he's not in the newsroom, he likes creative writing, being with friends and going to sporting events. He is excited to be able to spread the word of the Marquette Wire because it has done so much for him while also refining his sports writing.
Forster Goodrich, Staff Photographer
Forster Goodrich is a sophomore from Lyme, New Hampshire studying digital media. Forster works on the photography desk as a Staff Photographer. Outside of the Wire, he is on the club waterski team, and enjoys everything outdoors. He is looking forward to the upcoming basketball season and getting to photograph games at Fiserv Forum.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *