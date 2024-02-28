Golden Eagles beat Detroit Mercy 19-7 in first road win

It was a slow start for Marquette women’s lacrosse (2-3) against Detroit Mercy (0-4) with snowy conditions and a wind advisory in Detroit.

Though, when the Golden Eagles finally got their engine warmed and windshield defrosted, there was no looking back, ending in a 19-7 win over the Titans Wednesday afternoon after leading by only two goals at halftime.

It was Marquette’s first road win of the year and stopped its three-game losing streak.

Saves keep Detroit in the game

Right away, Marquette showed up with a quick two goals in the first three minutes from junior attacker Meg Bireley and junior midfielder Hanna Bodner.

But the Titans responded.

During the rest of the quarter, Marquette let up four goals while only connecting on one of their own, making it 4-3 Detroit after the first period of play.

With 4:32 left in the half, senior midfielder Leigh Steiner rolled to her right and found an open lane in front of the goal. Taking advantage of her 5-foot-11 frame, Steiner worked the ball over her defenders and scored her second goal on the day.

This gave Marquette the momentum to make two more goals in a row, ending the half up 8-6.

Titans goalie Meredith Leavell was one reason why Marquette wasn’t up more. She was able to make 11 saves on 17 shots on goal, compared to the Golden Eagles’ three saves.

Steiner started the fire

Steiner’s second goal catapulted the Golden Eagles to a near shut-out performance for the remainder of the game.

After coming out of the half, Marquette halted Detroit’s offense and created 13 goals in a row.

After the dust settled, the Golden Eagles put up 32 shots on goal while Detroit could only create 12. With this, Coach Black’s squad had nine unique scorers with five of them scoring over one.

Up next

The Golden Eagles will travel to Niagara Falls, New York, to play Niagara Sunday at 11 a.m. CST. This will be the last of their five-game road stint.

This article was written by Ben Hanson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @benhansonMU.