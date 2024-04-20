Marquette scores season-most 21 goals to keep postseason hopes alive

Marquette women’s lacrosse travelled to Cincinnati, Ohio to face Xavier today knowing that a win would mean they had a chance at making the Big East Tournament, while loss meant the opposite.

Though this extra pressure wouldn’t cause a drip of sweat from the Golden Eagles’ brows. Especially not on junior attacker Meg Bireley’s or senior midfielder Josie Kropp’s who would set single-season program records in goals (6) and draw controls (8) respectively in the game.

A 14-3 score in favor of Marquette after the first 30 minutes accompanied by outshooting the Musketeers 37-11 in total would give the Golden Eagles the 21-4 win.

A Golden (Eagle) offense

Xavier has been slow in the first quarter this season — having been outscored 77-43 in their first 15 minutes — and the Golden Eagles made sure that theme would continue.

Despite a Musketeer goal only 107 seconds into the game, Marquette responded 43 seconds later to make it 1-1.

Sparks hit the gas when sophomore attacker Tess Osburn got knocked to her left by her defender about ten feet away from the net, but still got the shot off and scored.

The Golden Eagles would sign, seal and deliver the next 10 of 11 goals.

One of those was Bireley’s 60th goal of the season, which set a single-season program record for Marquette in goals.

6⃣0⃣ Meg Bireley scores her 60th goal of the season, new program record for goals in a season 🐐#WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/9sFUoGlK2Y — Marquette Women’s Lacrosse (@MarquetteWLax) April 20, 2024

Xavier wouldn’t score until 4:30 left in the half. This would only improve their score to 12-3 Marquette.

At this point, first-year goalie Makayla Yang, who was starting her second game of the season, got to sit back and watch the show. The Musketeers had only gotten four shots off compared to Marquette’s 23.

With 3:31 left in the first half, Osburn would score her fourth goal to start a running clock and Marquette would run away with the game.

Xavier only tallied one more goal in the final 30 minutes.

The Golden Eagles’ 21 goals are the most they’ve scored in a game this year.

Up next

Marquette will play their final game of the regular season at home against Villanova on April 27 at 12 p.m. CST. A win will secure the Golden Eagles the No. 4 seed and a bid to the Big East Tournament.

This article was written by Ben Hanson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @benhansonMU.