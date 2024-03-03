The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette’s five-game road stint ends with a 19-17 loss at Niagara

Byline photo of Sofie Hanrahan
Sofie Hanrahan, Sports ReporterMarch 3, 2024
Marquette+celebrates+during+its+18-12+win+over+Cincinnati.
Photo by Forster Goodrich
Marquette celebrates during its 18-12 win over Cincinnati.

Coming off its first road win Wednesday against Detroit Mercy, Marquette women’s lacrosse (2-4) was looking to finish its five road game stint against Niagara University (4-1) with a similar result.

But it was the Purple Eagles that soared above, causing the Golden Eagles to lose 19-17 Sunday afternoon, pushing their road record to 1-4.

Golden Eagles struggle to find net in first half

Sophomore Tess Osburn was the first to find the net and put Marquette in the lead, 1-0. However, it would be the Golden Eagles’ only advantage of the afternoon.

Marquette was outscored 12-6 (7-3 in the first frame, 5-3 in the second) in the opening 30 minutes, struggling to put the ball on net. The Golden Eagles put 55% of their shots on goal in the first quarter and 71% on net in the second. The Purple Eagles, conversely, shot 90% and 70% on goal in the opening half.

However, a bright spot of the match was Marquette’s domination of draw controls (24-15). Senior Josie Kropp attained 15 for the Golden Eagles, they just weren’t able to translate them onto the scoresheet.

Even so, Marquette was only down 12-6 at half, leaving two quarters to come back.

Offense shares credit in keeping Marquette alive

Meg Bireley scored seven goals throughout the match. In the second half, it was one in the last 4o seconds of the third, followed by four in the final quarter that brought Marquette within three, 18-15.

In the last two minutes, it was Tess Osburn and first-year Mary Velner sharing two goals that brought Marquette within two, 19-17.

Marquette shot 100% in the fourth quarter and was trying to complete the comeback.

However, with 33 seconds left to play, a game-sealing free position stop from Niagara ended the Golden Eagles’ chance at a win.

Up next

Marquette returns home to Valley Fields to face Colorado Friday. The match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @SofieHanrahanMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Josie kropp
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Women's lacrosse defeats Louisville for second time in program history
Also tagged with Meg Bireley
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles beat Detroit Mercy 19-7 in first road win
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette falls 21-3 at No. 4 Northwestern in second-straight road loss
Marquette held an open scrimmage Feb. 4 at Valley Fields. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
A young roster of 'LAX rats' look to build off historic season
No. 24 Marquette womens lacrosse dropped its first Big East contest of the season 12-5 against No. 3 Denver April 30 at Valley Fields. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette comes short of claiming first Big East regular season title with its loss to Denver
Also tagged with Tess Osburn
Marquette celebrates during its 18-12 win over Cincinnati.
Golden Eagles' offense falls short in 14-9 loss
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette opens 2024 season with 18-12 win over Cincinnati
Shea Garcia (21) heads to net in Marquette womens lacrosses loss to then-No. 3 Northwestern back in February. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Garcia reaches 200 career points in ninth straight win for Golden Eagles
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Osburn grows Golden Eagles brand in home state
About the Contributors
Sofie Hanrahan, Sports Reporter
Sofie Hanrahan is a first-year from Naperville, Illinois joining the Wire as a sports reporter for the 2023-2024 school year. She is studying digital media and film and media studies. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys watching soccer and movies. Sofie is looking forward to developing her writing skills and making connections in the sports community.
Forster Goodrich, Staff Photographer
Forster Goodrich is a sophomore from Lyme, New Hampshire studying digital media. Forster works on the photography desk as a Staff Photographer. Outside of the Wire, he is on the club waterski team, and enjoys everything outdoors. He is looking forward to the upcoming basketball season and getting to photograph games at Fiserv Forum.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *