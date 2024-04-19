The student news site of Marquette University

Cara Consuegra is ready to start the rebuild

Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerApril 19, 2024
Cara Consuegra was introduced as the newest Marquette women’s basketball head coach Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Cara Consuegra was introduced as the seventh head coach of the Marquette women’s basketball program Thursday at the Alumni Memorial Union.

“I think this is the best women’s basketball job in the country,” Consuegra said in her introductory press conference. “We are so thrilled to be back here t0 be able to pour into the university and community.”

Here are three highlights from the presser:

Consuegra’s return to Marquette

Consuegra knows her way around the Al McGuire Center.

She was an assistant coach under former head coach Terri Mitchell from 2004-2011, with a focus in player development.

“It really is a full circle moment,” Consuegra said on being back in Milwaukee. “I realize how lucky we are to be back here at a place that we love so much.”

She was key in the development of Krystal Ellis, an Associated Press All-American, Angel Robinson, who was selected as an All-Big East honoree for four years, Tatiyana McMorris and Carolyn Kieger, former Marquette head coach.

“During my time here [as an assistant] I really grew up,” Consuegra said. “I learned from Terri that it all comes down to values. She taught me that no matter what happens, you have to be grounded in who you are.”

Not just a basketball coach

Consuegra places a high level of importance on relationships.

“Relationships mean more to me than any trophy we would hoist or any tournament bid,” she said. “The relationships are why I do this.”

She went on to talk about the importance she places on developing her players off the court.

“I would say I build people,” Consuegra said. “Coaching is my dream. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. But ultimately for me, it is a vehicle to help me help young people grow, learn and prepare them for life.

“Ultimately, that’s what I care about, preparing young people for what is next. And for what they can be.”

Mitchell, the winningest coach in program history, said Consuegra placed an emphasis on the relationships she had with players as early as her time at Marquette.

“Nothing is below her in everything she does, she’s always had an open door,” Mitchell said. “When you care about the off-court stuff first, the on-court stuff takes care of itself.”

The roster 

Consuegra has her hands tied with the roster shortages.

Before her presser, she met with the team, which was only six players.

Along with the depleted returners, two of the three class of 2024 commits re-opened their recruitments after former head coach Megan Duffy’s departure to Virginia Tech.

“It’s easier than it used to be because there’s the transfer portal as most people probably know in here,” Consuegra said. “We’ll certainly be active in there to determine who could be the best fit for us as we move forward, as we continue to evaluate the young women that are on our team right now.

“Again, we want to bring in the best players we can bring but we want to bring in the right people as well.

Consuegra will utilize their relationships and culture as Marquette ventures into the transfer portal and recruitment to complete its roster.

“It’s really important that the foundation we set in our first year will set the culture we want to propel us forward,” Consuegra said.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X. 

About the Contributor
Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio Producer
Trevor Hilson is from Muskegon, Michigan and he is a journalism major. He is the Sports Audio Producer for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, he plays a lot of golf and gives lessons to his friends. He is excited for the national championship banner going into the Fiserv rafters for men's hoops at the start of next season.

