Plugged-in: Campaigns come to a close

Women’s Basketball Adds New Assistant Coach

Deont’a McChester will be joining head coach Cara Consuegra’s staff at Marquette as an assistant coach, Marquette athletics announced Thursday in a release.

McChester spent last season under Consuegra at Charlotte.

“I am thrilled to continue my coaching journey with Deont’a and welcome him to Marquette,” Consuegra said in the release. “Deont’a is an elite recruiter and developer of people first. He takes great pride in mentoring student athletes and preparing them for life after basketball.”

He brings over 16 years of coaching and recruiting experience to the Golden Eagles.

“I am really honored that Cara has trusted me to join her at Marquette,” McChester said. “I am a true believer in Cara and her vision she has for Marquette women’s basketball. This is a great opportunity for us to represent the Marquette brand and compete for championships in the Big East Conference.”

Women’s Lacrosse Misses Out On Postseason

Marquette needed to win against Villanova Saturday to earn a spot in the conference tournament, but it could not get the job done.

Although they started out hot, the Golden Eagles fell to the Wildcats 17-14

Marquette finished the season with a 6-11 overall record, going 2-4 in Big East play.

“The season was a massive learning season for our team and for our program. We had a newer team, just an inexperienced team on the field the whole season,” Marquette head coach Meredith Black said after the loss. “The future is bright. We were able to get a lot of experience to our less experienced kids and we had a really strong culture this season as well.”

Men’s Lacrosse Drops Season Finale

After missing out on the postseason, the Golden Eagles ended their campaign on a low note in an 0-1 week.

While on the road, Marquette lost 15-9 to No. 5 Denver Friday.

First-year attacker Carsen Brandt also tallied one goal, finishing with the third-highest single-season point (28) and assist (12) totals ever for a first-year.

The Golden Eagles finished their season going 0-5 in Big East play and 4-10 record overall.

