Plugged-in: A loss for a loss

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Women’s Lacrosse Faces Another Loss

The Golden Eagles (5-10, 1-3 Big East) fell to Georgetown 18-11 Saturday at Valley Fields in their only game of the week.

Marquette committed 26 penalties in the game and lost the turnover battle 18-10.

“It’s just frustrating because we know what we’re capable of,” senior midfielder Josie Kropp said. “It’s tough to see Marquette beat Marquette, we beat ourselves. We’re gonna take the good from the game, and learn from the bad.”

Kropp set the single-season draw control record (120).

“I’m not surprised one bit and I’m so proud of her,” Marquette head coach Meredith Black said. “She’s worked really hard to get that accolade.”

Men’s Lacrosse Loses Big East Home Opener

Marquette (4-8, 0-3 Big East) is still without a win in Big East play after an 0-1 week.

“We were there right at the end, but were just a couple plays away but we came up short,” Marquette head coach Andrew Stimmel said. “We’re just proud of our guys.”

Track & Field Celebrates Seniors

For the first time in three years, Marquette hosted an Invitational at Shimek Track & Field.

The Golden Eagles were able to give their seniors a proper send off by performing Senior Day duties at the team’s home track.

“It’s awesome that we get to host a home meet here,” senior distance runner Dan Weizeorick said. “It was a lot of fun getting out there and actually racing on the track that we trained on for years.”

Happening This Week:

Men’s lacrosse vs. Villanova Saturday 12 p.m. CST at Valley fields. Follow @RaquelRuizMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

Women’s lacrosse at Xavier Saturday 11 a.m. CST at Corcoran Field. Follow @benhansonMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This article was written by Sophia Woods. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SophiaWoodsMU.