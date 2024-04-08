Plugged-in: Losses all around

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Megan Duffy Leaves Women’s Basketball Program

It was announced Wednesday that Duffy would become the new head coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies.

In her five years with Marquette women’s basketball, Duffy posted an overall record of 110-46, going 64-30 in Big East play. Her winning percentage (70.5%) is the best in program history.

“In her five years with us, Megan and her staff have had tremendous success leading us to four postseason appearances,” Marquette vice president and director of athletics Bill Scholl said in a statement.

“She has been an incredible leader for our program and department and a great mentor to our student-athletes. We wish her and her husband, Kevin, nothing but great success in this next chapter of her career.”

Before it was announced she was leaving, all five of the team’s starters either graduated (Jordan King and Frannie Hottinger), chose not to use their extra year (Rose Nkumu) or entered the transfer portal (Liza Karlen and Kenzie Hare).

In light of Duffy’s exit, 2024 commits Kayl Petersen and Jaeda Wilson, along with 2025 commit Amani Jenkins all announced they would be re-opening their recruiting processes.

Steiner Shines For Women’s Lacrosse

Senior midfielder Leigh Steiner was the bright spot in Marquette’s (5-9, 1-1 Big East) 1-1 week.

In their Big East home opener, the Golden Eagles defeated the Butler Bulldogs 20-12 Wednesday

In the win, Steiner made history by scoring a program single-game-high-tying eight goals.

“It was definitely exciting,” Steiner said after the game. “It’s just cool to see how far program has come in the time that I’ve been here. Obviously last season was historic, but I just think every season we keep pushing our limits and keep pushing what we can do.”

Three days later, Marquette fell to No. 13 Denver 20-6, but S t einer tallied three goals and an assist in her fifth hat trick of the season.

Men’s Lacrosse Falters In Big East Play

The Golden Eagles (4-7, 0-2 Big East) are still searching for their first conference win after a 0-1 week.

In its fifth consecutive road game, Marquette lost to No. 9 Georgetown 11-8 Saturday as its fourth-quarter comeback fell short.

In the loss, junior midfielder Will Foster scored a career-high five goals and graduate face-off specialist Luke Williams won 19-of-22 face-offs.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.