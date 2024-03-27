The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire

BREAKING: Kenzie Hare enters the transfer portal

Byline photo of Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerMarch 27, 2024
Kenzie+Hare+led+Marquette+in+3-point+shooting+this+season.
Photo by Forster Goodrich
Kenzie Hare led Marquette in 3-point shooting this season.

Marquette women’s basketball rising junior guard Kenzie Hare has entered her name into the transfer portal and will leave Marquette, a source confirmed to the Marquette Wire. The news was first reported by The Next Hoop’s Talia Goodman. A team spokesperson declined to comment on the rumors.

The Naperville, Illinois native was recognized as an All-Big East Honorable Mention this past season. She averaged 14.0 points per game and shot 42.5% from beyond the arc, which ranked 14th in the country.

This year, Hare broke the record for most triples made in a season by a sophomore (91), passing former guard Natisha Hiedeman’s 75 made in the 2016-17 season.

Hare eclipsed the 20-point mark four times this past season, including a career-high 25 points with six made 3-pointers in Marquette’s 73-65 win over Boston College in the semifinals of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Head coach Megan Duffy is now down four starters from this past season with Hare’s transfer, after senior guard Rose Nkumu announced on Tuesday she was leaving.

And if senior forward Liza Karlen — who was honored on Senior Night — chooses to forgo her extra year, the Golden Eagles will have lost all five of their starters from last year.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X.

