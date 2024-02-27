The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Kenzie Hare breaking records with her sophomore ‘swagger’

Byline photo of Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerFebruary 27, 2024
Sophomore+guard+Kenzie+Hare+set+the+record+for+most+threes+made+by+a+second-year+player+%2876%29.
Photo by Keifer Russell
Sophomore guard Kenzie Hare set the record for most threes made by a second-year player (76).

Mackenzie Hare caught graduate forward Frannie Hottinger’s pass and without hesitation  pulled up and drilled a 3-pointer from the wing with the same stroke she used to make 75 triples before this one this season.

Yet, number 76 meant more.

The sophomore guard’s second make from deep in a 68-62 comeback victory over Seton Hall vaulted her name past former guard Natisha Hiedeman’s for the most threes made by a second-year player in program history.

Hare’s infamous corner-to-wing slide — which is what she did to make her record-setting three — is just one of the several in-game movements she works on to build her confidence.

“We do a lot of training to get me in positions that are exactly like the game,” Hare said. “I get to work with the pressure of having the defense in front of me and then it’s a matter of trusting that process.”

The game rehearsals have paid off in major ways for Hare.

After shooting 31% from beyond the arc last season, Hare has soared to No. 8 nationally in 3-point shooting, scoring from downtown at a 44.8% clip. On top of that, she has doubled her points-per-game from 7.1 last season to 14.9 this year.

For Hare, scoring more leads to being more confident that her shots will just keep falling.

“My teammates have a lot of confidence in me and they do a great job of getting me the ball,” Hare said. “They let me know I can let it fly.”

Her coaches feed off of Hare’s shooting, too.

“Kenzie’s confidence is contagious for our team,” assistant coach Kayla Kleifgen said. “Even when she’s had games where she’s not shot well, she continues to shoot it because of that confidence and the work she’s put in.”

The Naperville, Illinois native goes as far as her work takes her.

“She has a lot of swagger, and I think every shot she shoots is going to go in,” Kleifgen said. “She can get looks in so many different ways, and that’s not something that just happens; it comes with the work she puts in.”

Everything Hare has done has helped allow her to score in double-figures in all but five games this season. She’s also touched the 20-point mark four times — including a career-high 25 points against Boston College in the Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinals — and earned two Big East Weekly Honor Roll nominations.

While Hare has been the most successful from deep, head coach Megan Duffy said she would love to see Hare expand her range to inside the arc. 

“She’s been able to be crafty downhill and pick up an assist every so often,” Duffy said. “She will spend 15-20 minutes after practice working on the little nuances of the offense, and it’s fun to see her being rewarded from the little things.”

Hare said becoming a multi-dimensional offensive threat has opened things up for her game.

“They can’t just run me off the three-point line anymore,” Hare said. “They have to defend me straight up because I can get to the rim and get my teammates open.”

Kleifgen said Hare’s versatility not only benefits her, but also the rest of her teammates.

“When we move and share the ball the way we do, and Kenzie is not only a three-point threat, but also a threat at the rim and in mid-range looks, people have to key in on her and that opens things up for everyone else,” Kleifgen said.

Hare has utilized her craftiness, doubling her assists this season from 30 to 73, as well as increasing her field goal percentage from 33.5% to 48.6%.

Duffy said this level of versatility is becoming a staple for all the guards on the team.

“We want them to be three-level scorers,” Duffy said. “It’s always been how we teach; they put the work in and you give them the green light.”

While Hare continues to develop further into a multi-threat player, she won’t turn down an opportunity to catch-and-shoot a three off a stag screen.

“I like to get the defense going the other way, and then come off the double screen,” Hare said. “My screeners do a really good job and then I only need a little bit of space to get a look.”

Whether it’s a stag, a flare screen, a step back, you name it, Hare will continue to extend her newfound record, and Duffy said it all comes back to who she really is.

“Kenzie is a warrior,” Duffy said. “She just continues to fight, and what she is doing to help our team every night is tremendous for us.”

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X. 

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Megan Duffy
Plugged-in: A week of record-breaking performances
Plugged-in: A week of record-breaking performances
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette routs Xavier 86-60 in third straight win
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUWBB-Seton Hall takeaways: A back-foot start, Hare breaks record, King's important second half
Liza Karlen had her 12th 20-point game of the season. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette rallies to beat Seton Hall, 68-62
Also tagged with Kayla Kleifgen
Marquette womens basketball has six new players and two new assistant coaches this season. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Women's basketball working with a lot of new pieces
Also tagged with Mackenzie Hare
Liza Karlen drives to the hoop in Marquettes 55-52 loss to Villanova.
Women's basketball loses 55-52 nail-biter to Villanova
Rose Nkumu drives to the basket in Marquettes 85-59 loss to UConn Tuesday night.
Golden Eagles lose at home for first time this season to No. 8 UConn, 85-59
Sophomore guard Kenzie Hare (12) led Marquette with 21 points in a team-high 39 minutes. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 22 Marquette goes cold down the stretch in 66-63 loss to Villanova
Senior forward Liza Karlen finished Marquettes 67-39 win over Bucknell with her third double-double of the season and second in the last three games. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Karlen earns third double-double in No. 18 Marquette's 67-39 win over Bucknell
About the Contributors
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio Producer
Trevor Hilson is from Muskegon, Michigan and he is a journalism major. He is the Sports Audio Producer for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, he plays a lot of golf and gives lessons to his friends. He is excited for the national championship banner going into the Fiserv rafters for men's hoops at the start of next season.
Keifer Russell, Staff Photographer
Keifer Russell is a junior from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin studying digital media and public relations and is a Staff Photographer of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. Outside of the Wire he enjoys rock climbing, photography (figures), as well as finding and listening to new music. He is very excited to further refine his photographic content over the next year

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *