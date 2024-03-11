The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUWBB-UConn takeaways: Edwards misses game, King struggles, Hare’s shooting a bright spot

Byline photo of Raquel Ruiz
Raquel Ruiz, Sports ReporterMarch 11, 2024
Kenzie+Hare+%28left%29+scored+all+of+Marquettes+three+3-pointers+in+its+58-29+loss+to+UConn+Sunday.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics.%29
Kenzie Hare (left) scored all of Marquette’s three 3-pointers in its 58-29 loss to UConn Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — A lack of offense proved to put No. 5 seed Marquette women’s basketball on the struggle bus Sunday afternoon, as they fell 58-29 to No. 1 seed UConn in the Big East Tournament semifinals.

The Golden Eagles faced the Huskies at Mohegan Sun Arena — a short drive from UConn’s campus in Storrs, Connecticut — which made it feel like the game was being played at Gampel Pavilion.

Here are three takeaways from Marquette’s loss:

Aaliyah Edwards missed game with broken nose

After taking a massive hit from junior forward Sarah Bandoma in UConn’s quarterfinal game against the Providence Friars Saturday afternoon, Huskies senior forward Aaliyah Edwards went down to the floor instantly in tears and did not return for the rest of the game.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said her nose was currently “really broken.” Her absence caused both teams to adjust, yet Marquette was able to assume what they would be in for.

“When you lose Edwards for today, you know where they’re going [to Paige Bueckers],” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said. “You know how dangerous she can be, and we tried to pressure her a little bit more and make her a passer.”

Dangerous indeed she was, as Bueckers finished just two points away from tying the Golden Eagles’ 29 total points. She also grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.

Jordan King struggles to get going 

Senior guard Jordan King had one of her worst games of the season.

The Rockton, Illinois native ended with only four points — when normally averaging 13.3 points per game — after going 2-for-13 overall and 0-for-5 from behind the arc.

The All-Big East Second Team honoree committed six turnovers, dished three assists and grabbed two rebounds — both of which came on the defensive glass.

Hare’s shooting a bright spot

After the Huskies shut down what the Golden Eagles are most comfortable with — shots from inside the arc — they had to look to outside the 3-point line for any chance at scoring.

Luckily they had sophomore guard Kenzie Hare, who was able to do what she does best: make threes.

Hare finished 3-for-3 from deep was the only Marquette played to make a 3-pointer. The Golden Eagles finished 3-for-20 (15%) on threes as team.

Hare ended as Marquette’s second-highest scorer with nine points, after senior forward Liza Karlen put up 12.

This story was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Megan Duffy
Jordan King tied her season-low point total in a single game (4) in Marquettes 58-29 loss to UConn in the Big East Tournament semifinals. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette scores season-low points in Big East semifinals loss to UConn
Marquette lost 85-59 to UConn at the Al McGuire Center Jan. 23.
PREVIEW: Golden Eagles look to upset No. 1 seed UConn in Big East semifinals
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Women's basketball advances to Big East semifinals with 50-48 win over Villanova
Jordan King ranks fifth all-time in program history in points (1,785) second all-time in assists (590). (Marquette Wire Stock Photo.)
Jordan King's time at Marquette is winding down — but she's left a legacy that will live on forever
Also tagged with Jordan King
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles end regular season with a 74-52 win at Butler
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUWBB-St. John's takeaways: Lackluster offense, scoring droughts spell disaster, senior scoring
Liza Karlen had her 12th 20-point game of the season. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette rallies to beat Seton Hall, 68-62
Liza Karlen drives to the hoop in Marquettes 55-52 loss to Villanova.
Women's basketball loses 55-52 nail-biter to Villanova
Also tagged with Liza Karlen
Jordan King drives to the hoop in Marquettes 55-52 loss to Villanova Feb. 10 on National Marquette Day.
PREVIEW: Marquette looks for revenge over Villanova in Big East quarterfinals
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUWBB-Seton Hall takeaways: A back-foot start, Hare breaks record, King's important second half
Liza Karlen leads Marquette with 7.4 rebounds per game.
How rebounding has become a pillar of Marquette under Megan Duffy
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUWBB-Georgetown takeaways: Golden Eagles overcome slow start and poor offense, still control the glass
About the Contributor
Raquel Ruiz, Sports Reporter
Raquel Ruiz is a first-year student from Mundelein, Illinois studying digital media and is a Sports Reporter for the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys playing volleyball, volunteering in her local community, spending time with friends and family and binge-watching tv shows. She is excited to learn from different people and explore what it is like to be a journalist in the media field.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *