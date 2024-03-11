MUWBB-UConn takeaways: Edwards misses game, King struggles, Hare’s shooting a bright spot

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — A lack of offense proved to put No. 5 seed Marquette women’s basketball on the struggle bus Sunday afternoon, as they fell 58-29 to No. 1 seed UConn in the Big East Tournament semifinals.

The Golden Eagles faced the Huskies at Mohegan Sun Arena — a short drive from UConn’s campus in Storrs, Connecticut — which made it feel like the game was being played at Gampel Pavilion.

The Marquette women’s basketball team was held scoreless in the last 14 minutes of the game and are bounced out of the Big East Tournament after losing to UConn. #muwbb @raquelruizmu and @kristinparisimu give us their takeaways: pic.twitter.com/SvRujpInmJ — Marquette Wire Sports (@MUWireSports) March 10, 2024

Here are three takeaways from Marquette’s loss:

Aaliyah Edwards missed game with broken nose

After taking a massive hit from junior forward Sarah Bandoma in UConn’s quarterfinal game against the Providence Friars Saturday afternoon, Huskies senior forward Aaliyah Edwards went down to the floor instantly in tears and did not return for the rest of the game.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said her nose was currently “really broken.” Her absence caused both teams to adjust, yet Marquette was able to assume what they would be in for.

“When you lose Edwards for today, you know where they’re going [to Paige Bueckers],” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said. “You know how dangerous she can be, and we tried to pressure her a little bit more and make her a passer.”

Dangerous indeed she was, as Bueckers finished just two points away from tying the Golden Eagles’ 29 total points. She also grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.

Jordan King struggles to get going

Senior guard Jordan King had one of her worst games of the season.

The Rockton, Illinois native ended with only four points — when normally averaging 13.3 points per game — after going 2-for-13 overall and 0-for-5 from behind the arc.

The All-Big East Second Team honoree committed six turnovers, dished three assists and grabbed two rebounds — both of which came on the defensive glass.

Hare’s shooting a bright spot

After the Huskies shut down what the Golden Eagles are most comfortable with — shots from inside the arc — they had to look to outside the 3-point line for any chance at scoring.

Luckily they had sophomore guard Kenzie Hare, who was able to do what she does best: make threes.

Hare finished 3-for-3 from deep was the only Marquette played to make a 3-pointer. The Golden Eagles finished 3-for-20 (15%) on threes as team.

Hare ended as Marquette’s second-highest scorer with nine points, after senior forward Liza Karlen put up 12.

This story was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU.