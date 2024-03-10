The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire

PREVIEW: Golden Eagles look to upset No. 1 seed UConn in Big East semifinals

Byline photo of Raquel Ruiz
Raquel Ruiz, Sports ReporterMarch 10, 2024
Marquette+lost+85-59+to+UConn+at+the+Al+McGuire+Center+Jan.+23.+
Photo by Forster Goodrich
Marquette lost 85-59 to UConn at the Al McGuire Center Jan. 23.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — It’s another revenge game for Marquette women’s basketball.

The Golden Eagles will face UConn — the only other conference team aside from Villanova who swept them during the regular season — Sunday in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Saturday, the No. 5 seed Golden Eagles were able to take the tape off the back of the plaque and stick their name on the wall after a 50-48 nail-biting quarterfinal victory against the No. 4 Wildcats.

The moment brought some emotions not only to the players, but to head coach Megan Duffy as well.

“You kind of have a little bit of chills from back in the day of when you were a player just like ‘God this is what it’s all about,'” Duffy said. “It’s not the missed layup, it’s not the free throw you make, it’s watching them jump up and down and just be excited to have another day to play.”

Here is a look at the matchup against UConn:

What to know about the Huskies

It’s been 39 years since head coach Geno Auriemma took over the program in 1985. Since then, his Huskies have made appearances in every NCAA Tournament since 1989, securing victories in both the Big East regular season and Tournament championships for the past three consecutive years, a trend they look continue today.

UConn came into the tournament ranked first after going 18-0 in conference play. The Huskies are coming off an 86-53 win over No. 9 Providence from Saturday afternoon where they had four players finishing in double digits. Redshirt-junior guard Paige Bueckers led the team with 29 points shooting 43% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

Players to Watch

  • Senior forward Liza Karlen has continued to prove how much of an asset she is to the Golden Eagles throughout the season. She’s been Marquette’s main point-scorer (17.8) and has been the consistent bright spot through all the Golden Eagles’ ups-and-downs.
  • Marquette’s past five seasons wouldn’t be what they are without senior guard Jordan King. Starting every game she has played for the Golden Eagles, King was named All-Big East Second Team. The senior guard is averaging 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season.
  • Senior forward Aaliyah Edwards gave Marquette trouble in last year’s semifinal game and continued to make her presence known to the Golden Eagles’ defense in their January matchup, as she put a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double.
  • First-year guard KK Arnold has been a young light for the Huskies all season long. The Germantown, Wisconsin native is shooting 47% from the field and was an addition to this year’s Big East All-Freshman Team.

Keys to the game

  • Marquette: Stay composed and stop the runs. Once UConn puts up a few points and the Golden Eagles are unable to answer back, the game gets out of hand quickly. Once UConn got the lead over Marquette Dec. 31 off a 13-0 run at the end of the first quarter, the Huskies waltzed to a seamless 95-64 win.
  • UConn: Rebound and break away. The Huskies are averaging 38.8 rebounds on the season, and by staying along the basket and grabbing away those second-chance shot opportunities, they can tear down the Golden Eagles’ momentum little-by-little.

How to watch

  • Watch: Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on FS1.
  • Listen: Kristin Parisi will have the call on Marquette Radio. Coverage starts at 1:30 at this link.
  • Live Updates: Follow @RaquelRuizMU and @MUWireSports on Twitter/X.

This story was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU.

