The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Men’s lacrosse still winless in conference play after 12-6 loss to Villanova

Byline photo of Raquel Ruiz
Raquel Ruiz, Sports ReporterApril 20, 2024
Mens+lacrosse+still+winless+in+conference+play+after+12-6+loss+to+Villanova
Photo by Forster Goodrich

The streak continues.

Marquette men’s lacrosse (4-9, 0-4 Big East) came into Saturday’s game looking for it’s first win in conference play this season, but fell short at the hands of Villanova, 12-6.

“Our guys never quit,” Stimmel said. “They fight to the last second, and I’m just proud of the effort they had today.”

Despite the 13 mph winds, the Valley Fields stands were lined in blue & gold as friends and family gathered to honor the Golden Eagles’ 19 departing seniors and graduate students, alongside their two team managers.

“They’re a coach’s dream,” head coach Andrew Stimmel said. “It’s been an honor to coach those guys, they’ve definitely made this place and left their impact on it.”

Marquette came out sluggish, going down 5-0 in the opening frame and giving up a sixth before junior midfielder Nolan Garcia put the Golden Eagles on the scoresheet. He finished with a team-most two goals on the day.

Marquette then scored three straight in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 7-4, but three goals was the fewest the Golden Eagles would trail by after that.

Villanova (8-5, 2-2 Big East) then closed the match with three unanswered goals to put Marquette’s game — and postseason chances — to an end.

The Golden Eagles were outshot 37-30, but they could only put 12 shots on goal compared to the Wildcats, who put 25 of their 37 chances on target.

Turnovers hurt Golden Eagles

Marquette fell sick with the turnover bug.

The Golden Eagles coughed up the ball 20 times, which caught up to them quick.

“That’s kind of been Villanova’s MO a little bit,” Stimmel said. “We kind of knew it was coming, at the end of the day, they were kind of forcing us into making those plays on offense.”

Despite Marquette taking advantage of the extra-man opportunities — scoring twice on advantage — and earning more saves than Villanova (13-6), the controllable things were different.

“They (Villanova) are great in the middle of the field so they pressure you,” Stimmel said. “That margin for error is so tight at any given moment, so just have to give the credit to them.”

Up Next

Marquette will travel to Denver, Colorado next Friday as they take on the Pioneers as they close out the regular season. The game is set to start at 8 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Andrew Stimmel
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette unable to complete comeback in 13-10 loss to Providence
Jake Stegman (14) and Bobby OGrady (13) hold the program record for goals and assists. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
O'Grady, Stegman and Woodward all set new records for Marquette
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette falls short in 9-8 loss to Utah
First-year Carsen Brandt ranks third on Marquette with 14 points. He leads all first-years. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Carsen Brandt was Marquette's highest-ranked 2023 recruit — and he is playing like it
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Lacrosse
Midfielder Blake Lori (left) is playing for his older brother, Bo, who is the Marquette mens lacrosse offensive coordinator. (Photo courtesy of Bo Lori.)
Lori brothers doing 'their thing' at Marquette
Plugged-in: A loss for a loss
Plugged-in: A loss for a loss
Megan Duffy coached at Marquette for five years. (Marquette Wire Stock Photo.)
Plugged-in: Losses all around
Some Marquette mens lacrosse players huddle during its game against Utah. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's lacrosse overcomes obstacles to end five-game losing streak
Also tagged with Nolan Garcia
Shea and Nolan Garcia with their parents at Marquette womens lacrosses senior day April 24.
Garcias share special connection from New York to Wisconsin
Marquette mens lacrosse in its 16-11 win over Providence April 2.
O'Grady's eight goals lead Marquette to record-setting win
About the Contributors
Raquel Ruiz
Raquel Ruiz, Sports Reporter
Raquel Ruiz is a first-year student from Mundelein, Illinois studying digital media and is a Sports Reporter for the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys playing volleyball, volunteering in her local community, spending time with friends and family and binge-watching tv shows. She is excited to learn from different people and explore what it is like to be a journalist in the media field.
Forster Goodrich
Forster Goodrich, Staff Photographer
Forster Goodrich is a sophomore from Lyme, New Hampshire studying digital media. Forster works on the photography desk as a Staff Photographer. Outside of the Wire, he is on the club waterski team, and enjoys everything outdoors. He is looking forward to the upcoming basketball season and getting to photograph games at Fiserv Forum.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *