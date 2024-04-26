Deont’a McChester following Cara Consuegra from Charlotte to Marquette

Marquette women’s basketball head coach Cara Consuegra isn’t the only coach making the trip from Charlotte to Milwaukee.

Deont’a McChester – who spent last season under Consuegra with the 49ers — will be joining Consuegra’s staff at Marquette as an assistant coach, Marquette athletics announced Thursday in a release.

“I am thrilled to continue my coaching journey with Deont’a and welcome him to Marquette,” Consuegra said in the release. “Deont’a is an elite recruiter and developer of people first. He takes great pride in mentoring student athletes and preparing them for life after basketball.

His exceptional knowledge of the game and high energy will also have a positive impact on the program. I am confident in Deont’a’s abilities and believe he will help us win and move this program forward.”

McChester, a Flint, Michigan native, brings over 16 years of coaching and recruiting experience to the Golden Eagles.

“I am really honored that Cara has trusted me to join her at Marquette,” McChester said. “I am a true believer in Cara and her vision she has for Marquette women’s basketball. This is a great opportunity for us to represent the Marquette brand and compete for championships in the Big East Conference.”

