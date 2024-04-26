The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Deont’a McChester following Cara Consuegra from Charlotte to Marquette

Byline photo of Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports ReporterApril 26, 2024
Deonta+McChester+spent+one+season+as+an+assistant+coach+at+Charlotte.+%28Graphic+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics.%29
Deont’a McChester spent one season as an assistant coach at Charlotte. (Graphic courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette women’s basketball head coach Cara Consuegra isn’t the only coach making the trip from Charlotte to Milwaukee.

Deont’a McChester – who spent last season under Consuegra with the 49ers — will be joining Consuegra’s staff at Marquette as an assistant coach, Marquette athletics announced Thursday in a release.

“I am thrilled to continue my coaching journey with Deont’a and welcome him to Marquette,” Consuegra said in the release. “Deont’a is an elite recruiter and developer of people first. He takes great pride in mentoring student athletes and preparing them for life after basketball.

His exceptional knowledge of the game and high energy will also have a positive impact on the program. I am confident in Deont’a’s abilities and believe he will help us win and move this program forward.”

McChester, a Flint, Michigan native, brings over 16 years of coaching and recruiting experience to the Golden Eagles.

“I am really honored that Cara has trusted me to join her at Marquette,” McChester said. “I am a true believer in Cara and her vision she has for Marquette women’s basketball. This is a great opportunity for us to represent the Marquette brand and compete for championships in the Big East Conference.”

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Marquette Women's Basketball
Womens basketball head coach Cara Consuegras introductory press conference took place on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Consuegra's return is new start for MUWBB
Cara Consuegra was introduced as the newest Marquette womens basketball head coach Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Cara Consuegra is ready to start the rebuild
Womens basketball head coach Cara Consuegras introductory press conference took place on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Former players and coaches come back to Marquette to support new head coach Cara Consuegra
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
WBB Coaching Carousel: Potential candidates to replace Megan Duffy
About the Contributor
Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports Reporter
Matthew Baltz is a sophomore from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is a sports reporter for the 2023-24 school year. In high school, he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends and going to MLB games. He is most excited to write game recaps and tribune stories.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *