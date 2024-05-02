The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Women’s basketball adds Olivia Porter and Aryelle Stevens

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorMay 2, 2024
%28Marquette+Wire+Stock+Photo.%29
(Marquette Wire Stock Photo.)

Cara Consuegra has begun to fill out her roster.

Consuegra made her first two additions since being hired by Marquette when she announced the signings of Olivia Porter and Aryelle Stevens Thursday.

Porter — who follows Consuegra from Charlotte — started in all 31 games for the 49ers and averaged 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

“Olivia is an exciting addition to our program and we are thrilled to welcome her to Milwaukee,” Consuegra said in a release. “In her first year with me at Charlotte she did a tremendous job adapting to our system and running our team.

“Olivia is a great ball handler and playmaker at the guard position. She has the ability to score at all three levels and her composure and confidence will be contagious amongst our team.”

Stevens spent two seasons at Gulf Coast State College, where she was teammates with forward Abbey Cracknell in 2022-23. She averaged 9.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in 2023-24 with eight double-doubles last season.

“We are very excited to welcome Aryelle to the Marquette family,” Consuegra said. “Aryelle is a versatile forward who can score on the inside and outside and can defend multiple positions.

“She is joining us from one of the best junior colleges in the country, and we know she’ll be prepared to make the jump to the Big East. Aryelle has the work ethic and values we look for in a player and we are confident she will make a positive impact on our team on and off the court.”

Both players have two years of eligibility remaining.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Marquette Women's Basketball
Plugged-in: Campaigns come to a close
Plugged-in: Campaigns come to a close
Deonta McChester spent one season as an assistant coach at Charlotte. (Graphic courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Deont’a McChester following Cara Consuegra from Charlotte to Marquette
Womens basketball head coach Cara Consuegras introductory press conference took place on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Consuegra's return is new start for MUWBB
Cara Consuegra was introduced as the newest Marquette womens basketball head coach Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Cara Consuegra is ready to start the rebuild
About the Contributor
Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a sophomore from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the Executive Sports Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *