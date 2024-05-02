Women’s basketball adds Olivia Porter and Aryelle Stevens

Cara Consuegra has begun to fill out her roster.

Consuegra made her first two additions since being hired by Marquette when she announced the signings of Olivia Porter and Aryelle Stevens Thursday.

First additions in the @cconsuegra era ✅ Aryelle Stevens and Olivia Porter are the newest members of the Marquette women’s basketball family 🏡 📰 https://t.co/fKv6ndkyq6#MUWBB | #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/KAsgT7925U — Marquette WBB (@MarquetteWBB) May 2, 2024

Porter — who follows Consuegra from Charlotte — started in all 31 games for the 49ers and averaged 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

“Olivia is an exciting addition to our program and we are thrilled to welcome her to Milwaukee,” Consuegra said in a release. “In her first year with me at Charlotte she did a tremendous job adapting to our system and running our team.

“Olivia is a great ball handler and playmaker at the guard position. She has the ability to score at all three levels and her composure and confidence will be contagious amongst our team.”

Stevens spent two seasons at Gulf Coast State College, where she was teammates with forward Abbey Cracknell in 2022-23. She averaged 9.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in 2023-24 with eight double-doubles last season.

“We are very excited to welcome Aryelle to the Marquette family,” Consuegra said. “Aryelle is a versatile forward who can score on the inside and outside and can defend multiple positions.

“She is joining us from one of the best junior colleges in the country, and we know she’ll be prepared to make the jump to the Big East. Aryelle has the work ethic and values we look for in a player and we are confident she will make a positive impact on our team on and off the court.”

Both players have two years of eligibility remaining.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.