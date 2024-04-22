Plugged-in: A New Era

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

The Cara Consuegra Era Begins

Cara Consuegra was hired as the seventh head coach in Marquette women’s basketball history Wednesday, replacing Megan Duffy who left for Virginia Tech.

Consuegra was an assistant at Marquette under former head coach Terri Mitchell

“This university is special, this community is special,” she said at her introductory press conference. “And we’re just so thrilled to be back here to be able to pour into this university, in this community, because it is so dear to us.”

Women’s Lacrosse Keeps Postseason Hopes Alive

Marquette traveled to Xavier Saturday knowing a win meant they still had a chance at making the Big East Tournament, while a loss meant the opposite.

The Golden Eagles then scored a season-most 21 goals past the Musketeers and won by 18.

In the win, Meg Bireley

If Marquette wins against Villanova in its final regular season match, the Golden Eagles will make the Big East Tournament as the No. 4 seed.

Men’s Lacrosse Still Winless in Big East

Saturday was Marquette’s (4-9, 0-4 Big East) final chance at a conference win at Valley Fields this season, but the winless streak continued after a 12-6 loss to Villanova.

The loss means the Golden Eagles are no longer eligible to make the Big East Tournament.

“Our guys never quit,” Marquette head coach Andrew Stimmel said. “They fight to the last second, and I’m just proud of the effort they had today.”

Happening This Week:

Men’s lacrosse at Denver Friday 8 p.m. CST at Peter Barton Lacrosse Center. Follow @RaquelRuizMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

at Peter Barton Lacrosse Center. Women’s lacrosse vs. Villanova Saturday 12 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. F ollow @SofieHanrahanMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.