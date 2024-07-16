The student news site of Marquette University

Nigel James joins Marquette’s 2025 recruiting class

Matthew Baltz, Sports DirectorJuly 16, 2024
(Marquette Wire Stock Photo.)

Shaka Smart and Marquette men’s basketball have landed their second class of 2025 recruit.

Nigel James announced his verbal commitment to the Golden Eagles Tuesday afternoon on the 247Sports College Basketball Show live from Peach Jam in Augusta, Georgia.

James, a 6-foot-1 guard out of Glen Head, New York, is ranked as the 88th best recruit in 247Sports composite rankings. Additionally, James is ranked as the 13th best point guard prospect in the nation by 247Sports.

 

“I’m a winner,” James told 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. “Someone that’s going to play hard all the time. That’s here to win for their team. Someone that’s going to push everybody. Just someone that’s a winner.”

Rutgers and Georgia Tech were among the other finalists for James. James averaged 11 points, three rebounds and three assists en route to leading Long Island Lutheran to a 10-2 record in league play this past winter. The four star guard also shot 54% from the field and an impressive 44% from deep.

James also plays AAU for Expressions Elite, which is currently competing for the EYBL championship at Peach Jam.

James joins Ian Miletic as the second four star prospect to commit to Marquette this summer. Miletic, who was a three star back when he committed to the Golden Eagles June 12, skyrocketed up the 247Sports rankings just six days after his commitment, leaping all the way up from No. 198 to No. 102.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.

