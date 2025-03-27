The student news site of Marquette University

BREAKING: Al Amadou enters the transfer portal

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorMarch 27, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
During his first year as a Golden Eagle, Amadou (middle) appeared in 14 games and scored a career-high six points in the win over Southern Nov 28, 2023.

Marquette men’s basketball sophomore forward Al Amadou has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits on X.

MU head coach Shaka Smart confirmed after the Golden Eagles’ home opener against Stony Brook this season that Amadou would be redshirting this season.

“He’s shown some real glimpses in practice,” Smart said after the game. “His best basketball is still ahead of him. So that’s what we’re planning on.”

During his first year as a Golden Eagle, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native appeared in 14 games and scored a career-high six points in the win over Southern Nov 28, 2023.

Amadou is the first MU player to enter the transfer portal since 2023.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.

