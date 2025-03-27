BREAKING: Al Amadou enters the transfer portal

Marquette men’s basketball sophomore forward Al Amadou has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits on X.

MU head coach Shaka Smart confirmed after the Golden Eagles’ home opener against Stony Brook this season that Amadou would be redshirting this season.

“He’s shown some real glimpses in practice,” Smart said after the game. “His best basketball is still ahead of him. So that’s what we’re planning on.”

During his first year as a Golden Eagle, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native appeared in 14 games and scored a career-high six points in the win over Southern Nov 28, 2023.

Amadou is the first MU player to enter the transfer portal since 2023.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright.