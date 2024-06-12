The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette lands first class of 2025 commitment

Matthew Baltz, Sports DirectorJune 12, 2024
(Marquette Wire Stock Photo.)

Marquette men’s basketball head coach Shaka Smart landed his first commitment from the class of 2025.

Ian Miletic announced his commitment to the Golden Eagles Wednesday afternoon. The 6-foot-7 forward from Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has been tabbed as a three star prospect by 247Sports.

Miletic had a breakout junior year with Rolling Meadows High School this past season. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the rising senior averaged 19.5 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game en route to being named to the all-state honorable mention team. The crafty wing also shot the ball very well from deep, hitting his three-pointers at a 45 percent clip.

Miletic had Division I offers from Illinois and DePaul as well. Miletic took his official visit to Marquette last week arriving on Tuesday and staying up until Thursday. In a recent interview with League Ready, Miletic talked about some of the things that stood out to him on his visit.

“I had a great experience down there with me and my family, and they took care of us very well,” Miletic said. “With Marquette you have the relationship side of things, I’ve gotten to know coach Smart pretty well, along with coach [Neill] Berry, who reached out to me first.

“I got to know the players, spend some time with them and have some memories. It was a good all-around experience to see what it would be like if I went to the campus and played for Marquette basketball.”

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.

Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports Director
Matthew Baltz is a sophomore from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is a sports reporter for the 2023-24 school year. In high school, he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends and going to MLB games. He is most excited to write game recaps and tribune stories.

