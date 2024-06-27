Oso Ighodaro drafted by hometown Phoenix Suns

Oso Ighodaro is going back home.

Ighodaro, who hails from Chandler, Arizona, is going to be a Phoenix Sun, who picked him at No. 40 in the second round of the NBA draft via a trade with the New York Knicks.

“A winner,” Ighodaro said about what the Suns can expect out of him. “Someone that cares about everything that goes into winning. Great teammate, a great person and a hard worker.”

Ighodaro was in the green room for the second round of the draft, which took place at ESPN’s Seaport Studios located in lower Manhattan.

The 6-foot-9 forward was one of the most dynamic bigs in the draft, with craftiness in the paint and versatility on all areas of the court. While his shooting ability leaves room for concern, his unique skillset made him someone the Suns wanted to take a chance on.

Ighodaro was a swiss army knife for Marquette, even sometimes operating as the Golden Eagles’ point man down the floor. He averaged 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season.

Ighodaro was the second Marquette player to be drafted this year after Tyler Kolek went to the Knicks, marking the first time since 2012 the program has had multiple players selected in the same draft.

