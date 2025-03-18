Oso Ighodaro’s homecoming: How the Phoenix Suns rookie and former MUBB star is shining

Photo by Mia Thurow Ighodaro notched 11 points and six rebounds in 32 minutes against the Sacramento Kings Friday night in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — At the 2024 NBA Draft, Oso Ighodaro promised the team who drafted him that they’d be getting a winning person and player.

Nine months after being selected by his hometown Phoenix Suns, that’s exactly how Ighodaro’s coaches and teammates describe him — a winner.

“[There’s] certainly a lot of confidence in Oso and what he can do,” Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer said.

A dream come true: playing at home

For Ighodaro, playing in Phoenix is more than just an opportunity to win—it’s a homecoming ceremony. Growing up in Chandler, Arizona, just under 30 minutes from PHX Arena, the Desert Vista High School alum and 2019-20 6A state basketball champion never imagined that one day he would be suiting up for his hometown NBA team.

“I definitely didn’t have any expectation of it happening, so it was kind of a shock and a blessing when it did,” Ighodaro said. “That was really cool.”

The transition from NCAA basketball to the NBA is almost never easy. For some rookies, adjusting to a higher level of competition, navigating the demands of professional basketball and finding a role in a new system all take time.

But for Ighodaro, having the closest members of his support system nearby has provided a sense of gratitude and stability, making his early journey as a professional even more special.

“Not everyone gets to play at home, and I get to see my friends and family,” Ighodaro said. “It’s a blessing.”

Staying ready: Ighodaro’s mindset in his rookie year

Like some other NBA newcomers, Ighodaro has spent time balancing minutes between the Suns and their G League affiliate, the Valley Suns. His approach? Stay ready, no matter what.

“You never know if you’re going to play or not. Guys get hurt, so opportunities are going to come around eventually,” Ighodaro said. “I played three Valley games, and anytime I can play without missing anything up here, I’ll go play just to stay ready.”

That mindset was on full display in a breakout performance against the Sacramento Kings in Phoenix Friday night. With Suns center Mason Plumlee ejected early in the game, Ighodaro took advantage of the opportunity to notch some significant minutes.

The rookie center finished with 11 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block, as well as just one turnover in 32 minutes of play. Ighodaro’s game-high plus-23 plus-minus also showed the effect he had on the game, both offensively and defensively.

“Personally, I’m just trying to get better each and every day, especially when I’m not playing low minutes, trying to use that time to my advantage to get better,” Ighodaro said.

In three G League appearances this season, Ighodaro has averaged over 26 minutes and 13 rebounds a game with 16 points on 78.6% shooting. While his NBA averages are just under 15 minutes a game with 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds, he has earned more significant playing time as of late.

In his past three contests for Phoenix, Ighodaro has averaged nearly eight points per game on 82% shooting, as well as five rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes of play.

That impact on Suns games certainly does not go unnoticed.

“He’s such a smart player for a guy that’s in his first year. It felt kind of seamless,” Budenholzer said. “Every minute he’s on the court, I think he’s learning particularly about the physical side of [the NBA].”

Fellow Suns rookie Ryan Dunn echoed Budenolzer’s sentiment.

“That’s huge,” Dunn said of Ighodaro’s standout performance. “That’s winning basketball, so coming out there and him playing how he played, I’m very happy for him.”

Suns forward Kevin Durant, who is widely considered one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, acknowledged Ighodaro’s perseverance. He mentioned how he has seen Ighodaro work to figure out how he can fit into the Suns’ rotation, and how he brings energy every time he checks into a game.

“He does a lot of things on both ends of the court. His IQ is disciplined defensively, and some of the things he does out there [are] very instinctual but also very disciplined,” Budenholzer said.

Marquette’s influence on his NBA journey

Ighodaro’s growth into a budding professional player didn’t happen overnight. He credits much of his development to his time at Marquette University, where he played under head coach Shaka Smart for four seasons.

“Everything we do at Marquette prepares you for what happens up here, sort of little mini lessons that Shaka tries to teach each and every day,” Ighodaro said. “I feel like they come in handy in a different way.”

Last month at a home men’s basketball game, Ighodaro was honored with the university’s 79th annual McCahill Award, the highest honor bestowed upon a Marquette student-athlete. He concluded his Marquette career with 1,078 career points, 574 rebounds and 130 blocks in 109 games, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

“It meant a lot,” Ighodaro said of the award. “Just to get honored for everything I did there was super cool, on and off the court. Then I got to see the boys play, which always makes my day, so it was a great time.”

As for his former Marquette teammates looking to make an NCAA tournament run soon, Ighodaro said they know how to be successful without any words of wisdom from him.

“They have everything they need; they have the experience, they know what they need to do and who they need to be,” Ighodaro said. “I talk to them, try to give them some advice and make sure they’re good, but they have everything it takes.”

Eyes on the future

While Ighodaro’s journey as an NBA player is just beginning, he is already making an impact in Phoenix, whether it’s through his energy off the bench, his growing role in the Suns’ lineup or his always-ready mindset.

If his recent performances are any indication, the Suns have found exactly what Ighodaro promised them — a winner.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].