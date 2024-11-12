Filling the Void of Football

Photo by Owen Weiss

For some universities, fall consists of football tailgates and touchdowns. However, Marquette University has been without a football team and the pageantry that comes with it since 1960. Yet, the Golden Eagles have found a way to create the same spirited sports culture around its men’s basketball team. While some might wish for weekends cheering on a Marquette football team, many feel basketball fills that void.

The Golden Eagles have reached impressive athletic heights, earning national recognition from multiple sports and growing in fan base after each year. With a No. 18 preseason rank, the Golden Eagles are entering the new season with confidence. Capping off a successful week of basketball with wins over Stony Brook and George Mason, Marquette has plenty to be excited about as they build momentum for upcoming games.

Marquette basketball popularity has swelled, rivaling the enthusiasm and acclaim of renowned football schools.

From the unforgettable 1977 NCAA Championship to Dwayne Wade’s epic run to the Final Four and recent successes, Marquette basketball gives fans plenty to celebrate.

March Madness, widely considered the country’s premier sporting event, attracts over 10 million television viewers, providing the perfect platform for the university to capture the nation’s attention and expand its fanbase. Additionally, Marquette basketball gains valuable exposure from participating in the Big East Tournament annually at the Madison Square Garden, one of the most prestigious tournaments in college basketball.

While football may be the center of student life at many universities, Marquette’s basketball culture has carved its own loyal fan base. The excitement and success surrounding the team not only makes Marquette basketball the main athletic attraction but also a defining component of its identity.

Each year of Marquette basketball brings the promise of strong competition, thrilling games and many memories. After last year’s impressive run, the Marquette community is booming with excitement for the upcoming basketball season.

The atmosphere basketball brings is something unique, especially at a school like Marquette. The Golden Eagles‘ close knit fan base possesses a certain charm that larger schools might lack, unified by the pride and spirit that the team instills into the community.

Basketball and football each add their own excitement and cultural elements to the fan experience. Basketball provides its own intimate atmosphere and unique intensity that sets it apart. There is never a dull moment and each game feels crucial. The constant energy, high scoring and quick pace keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Basketball embodies something beyond sports but goes to represent Marquette’s mission statement: Be the difference. Marquette basketball provides a sense of tradition that resonates with Marquette’s values, offering the community both the thrill of competition, and a powerful way to come together. Basketball is more than a game, but a bond that unites the Golden Eagles.

This story was written by Katie Mancini. She can be reached at [email protected]