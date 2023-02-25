BASELINE: New Fiserv Forum attendance record set on historic night in Milwaukee
Two records were set at Fiserv Forum on Saturday night in Milwaukee.
A new attendance record of 17,873 fans witnessed No. 10 Marquette clinch at least a share of the Big East Regular Season title, as it took down DePaul 90-84.
If the Golden Eagles win at least one of their last two, they will win their first outright Big East regular season title in school history.
Here is a breakdown of Marquette’s win:
GAME MVP: Kam Jones
The birthday boy was locked in after his air guitar to AC/DC’s Thunderstruck moments before tip.
The sophomore guard opened the game with nine points and was 3-for-4 from 3-point line in the first 5:14.
He had 18 at the half with a walk-off three from the center logo.
“I have the same confidence on every shot, I don’t shoot thinking that I am going to miss. I get the ball, I shoot it, I think I am going to make it,” Jones said.
He finished game with 22 points and a new career high in three pointers made, with seven.
STATS:
- Junior guard Tyler Kolek finished with 14 assists, one shy of his career-high and four shy of breaking Tony Miller’s single game assist record set in the 1994-95 season. It is Kolek’s fifth career game of 11 or more assists.
- After having 16 assists on 19 made field-goal shots in the first half, Marquette finished the game with 22 assists on 30 makes.
- Marquette forced 17 turnovers and scored 18 points off of those.
- Sophomore guard Stevie Mitchell had four steals, two of those coming on back-to-back possessions in the first half. In that stretch Mitchell added a bucket and a block.
- The Golden Eagles had four scorers in double figures with Jones and Kolek leading the charge, finishing with 22 a piece.
- After a 21-point lead at half, DePaul outscored Marquette in the second half 56-41.
NOTES:
- Marquette opened the game with a kill but did not have any in the second half.
- The Golden Eagles hit their goal of 32 deflection.
- It’s the first time since 2012-13 that Marquette has won a share of the Big East regular season title.
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
Kolek shared his thoughts on the celebration in the locker room after winning a share of the regular season title.
“We don’t want a share, we want to win the conference outright. I think our celebration will be different when we win outright.”
NEXT UP:
Marquette heads to Hinkle Fieldhouse to face Butler Bulldogs Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. CST on Fox Sports 1.
This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter.
