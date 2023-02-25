BASELINE: New Fiserv Forum attendance record set on historic night in Milwaukee

Sophomore guard Kam Jones led No. 10 Marquette with 22 points in its 90-84 win over DePaul Feb. 25 at Fiserv Forum.

Two records were set at Fiserv Forum on Saturday night in Milwaukee.

A new attendance record of 17,873 fans witnessed No. 10 Marquette clinch at least a share of the Big East Regular Season title, as it took down DePaul 90-84.

If the Golden Eagles win at least one of their last two, they will win their first outright Big East regular season title in school history.

Here is a breakdown of Marquette’s win:

GAME MVP: Kam Jones

The birthday boy was locked in after his air guitar to AC/DC’s Thunderstruck moments before tip.

The sophomore guard opened the game with nine points and was 3-for-4 from 3-point line in the first 5:14.

He had 18 at the half with a walk-off three from the center logo.

“I have the same confidence on every shot, I don’t shoot thinking that I am going to miss. I get the ball, I shoot it, I think I am going to make it,” Jones said.

He finished game with 22 points and a new career high in three pointers made, with seven.

STATS:

Junior guard Tyler Kolek finished with 14 assists, one shy of his career-high and four shy of breaking Tony Miller’s single game assist record set in the 1994-95 season. It is Kolek’s fifth career game of 11 or more assists.

After having 16 assists on 19 made field-goal shots in the first half, Marquette finished the game with 22 assists on 30 makes.

Marquette forced 17 turnovers and scored 18 points off of those.

Sophomore guard Stevie Mitchell had four steals, two of those coming on back-to-back possessions in the first half. In that stretch Mitchell added a bucket and a block.

The Golden Eagles had four scorers in double figures with Jones and Kolek leading the charge, finishing with 22 a piece.

After a 21-point lead at half, DePaul outscored Marquette in the second half 56-41.

NOTES:

Marquette opened the game with a kill but did not have any in the second half.

The Golden Eagles hit their goal of 32 deflection.

It’s the first time since 2012-13 that Marquette has won a share of the Big East regular season title.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

Kolek shared his thoughts on the celebration in the locker room after winning a share of the regular season title.

“We don’t want a share, we want to win the conference outright. I think our celebration will be different when we win outright.”

NEXT UP:

Marquette heads to Hinkle Fieldhouse to face Butler Bulldogs Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. CST on Fox Sports 1.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter.