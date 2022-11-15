Late shooting woes lead to Marquette loss at Purdue in Gavitt Games

Sophomore forward David Joplin (23) lead all Marquette scorers with 23 points in men’s basketball’s 75-70 loss to Purdue in the Gavitt Games Nov. 15. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

A late scoring drought resulted in the Marquette men’s basketball team from securing a road victory Tuesday night as it fell to Purdue in the Gavitt Tipoff Games, 75-70 at Macky Arena.

Marquette got out to a fast start in the first half with sophomore guard Kam Jones opening the game on a personal 5-0 run with a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws. The Golden Eagles kept up the pace holding a 13-7 lead at the under-16 media timeout.

Out of the timeout Purdue went on a 7-0 run to take a 14-13 lead. The Golden Eagles responded quickly with back-to-back 3-pointers from Jones and sophomore guard Stevie Mitchell.

Once again Purdue responded with a 7-0 run. This is how the rest of the half went with both sides seemingly going shot for shot with eight lead changes overall.

The half ended the same way it started, with a 3-pointer from Jones to give him 16 points at the half, surpassing his season-high of 10 points. Marquette shot 13-for-35 from the field in the first half and connected on five of its 18 3-point attempts.

Purdue went into halftime shooting 13-for-31 from the field and 6-for-16 from 3-point range.

When the second half started, the Boilermakers went straight to 7-foot-4 junior center Zach Edey. He scored the first eight points of the half for Purdue before a 3-pointer from first year guard Braden Smith gave Purdue a 43-38 lead and forced a Marquette timeout at the 16 minute mark.

Coming off a career-high 23 point performance, sophomore forward David Joplin came into the game following the timeout and hit back to back 3-pointers to give Marquette a 44-43 lead.

Joplin wasn’t done yet as he scored a bucket around the rim to give him eight points in a span that lasted less than two minutes. He fueled a later 9-0 scoring run with seven points to give Marquette a 53-46 lead heading into the under-12 media timeout.

From the 9:39 mark in the half to their being 4:20 left on the clock Purdue outscored Marquette 16-4, taking a 65-62 lead forcing another Marquette timeout.

The Golden Eagles went scoreless for five minutes and 21 seconds at the end of the game, resulting in the Boilermakers going on a 12-0 run to give them a 71-62 lead with 47 seconds to go in the game.

Purdue held on and ultimately won 75-70.

Edey led the way for Purdue with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

As a team Marquette shot 27-for-72 from the field and 11-for-35 from deep. Purdue shot 27-for-56 from the field and 9-for-27 from deep.

Joplin finished with 21 points for Marquette all coming in the second half. He also pulled down nine rebounds.

The Golden Eagles out-rebounded Purdue 39-35.

Marquette (2-1) will return home for its next game when its faces Long Island University (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. CST inside Fiserv Forum for Native American Heritage Night.

This article was written by Ben Schultz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @benschultz52.