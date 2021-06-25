Dawson Garcia to enter transfer portal, keeping Marquette as an option

First-year forward Dawson Garcia (33) goes up for a putback basket against the Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday night. He had a career-high 28 points (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Early Friday evening, Marquette men’s basketball forward Dawson Garcia announced that he is entering his name into the transfer portal and keeping the door open for a return to Marquette, according to his Twitter post June 25.

“I have appreciated the opportunity to explore my professional basketball career in recent months,” Garcia said in the post. “As I continue with that process, I will also be entering my name in the NCAA transfer portal in an effort to research all of my options moving forward, including a potential return to Marquette.”

Garcia announced in April that he would be pursuing the NBA Draft process while keeping his collegiate eligibility. The redshirt first-year is still in the midst of that process and will continue to pursue that option.

Garcia and former Golden Eagle D.J. Carton were invited to the G-League Elite camp in Chicago, where players competed for an invite to the NBA combine. Neither Garcia or Carton received an invite. Garcia was the leading scorer during the camp with 33 points in 41 minutes of play.

