Dawson Garcia Announces Transfer to North Carolina

Dawson Garcia (center) looking to make a pass in Marquette’s 70-63 loss to Seton Hall on Dec. 17. (Photo Courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette forward Dawson Garcia announced on Thursday morning that he will be transferring to the University of North Carolina to play for the Tar Heels. The announcement came on his Instagram page.

In his first season, Garcia led the Golden Eagles in points per game with 13 and rebounds per game with 6.6. He shot 48% from the field, 35.6% from three and 78.3% from the free-throw line.

Garcia was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in Minnesota and he committed to playing at Marquette under former head coach Steve Wojciechowski. He was placed into the starting lineup from the jump and remained with the starters throughout the season.

Garcia had originally announced that he was testing the NBA draft but would retain his collegiate eligibility. After going through the NBA draft process, Garcia decided to enter the transfer portal June 25.

The Prior Lake, Minnesota, native will now play for first-year UNC head coach Hubert Davis.

One of Garcia’s best games of his first season was in Chapel Hill when Marquette beat the Tar Heels 83-70. Garcia dropped a double-double, shooting 9-for-13 with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

With Garcia’s decision to not return to the Golden Eagles, that now opens up one more scholarship slot for Marquette in what has been an offseason with a lot of turnover. Darryl Morsell, who recently transferred to Marquette from Maryland, took the 12th scholarship slot.

This article was written by Matt Yeazel. He can be reached at matthew.yeazel@marquette.edu or on Twitter @MJYeazel.