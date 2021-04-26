Marquette gets another commitment in transfer forward Kur Kuath

Head coach Shaka Smart and the Marquette Golden Eagles picked up yet another new player for the 2021-22 roster as forward Kur Kuath, a transfer from Oklahoma, announced his commitment to Marquette via Twitter.

The 6-foot-10 man is originally from Sudan, and before going to Oklahoma he played two years in junior college at Salt Lake Community College in Utah.

He played two seasons for the Sooners and averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists on 53.4% shooting as a starter in his senior season a year ago.

He will be using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all players due to COVID-19 to play at Marquette next season.

Marquette is now two players over the scholarship limit, meaning that two players currently on the roster will either need to transfer or be cut from the program. One of those could be Dawson Garcia, who is currently evaluating the NBA draft process but has not signed with an agent, maintaining his eligibility.

Kuath will be the fourth new forward coming into the program, along with high school prospects David Joplin and Keeyan Itejere, plus another transfer, Oliver-Maxence Prosper from Clemson.

This story was written by Matt Yeazel. He can be reached at matthew.yeazel@marquette.edu or on Twitter @MJYeazel.