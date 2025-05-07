Ethan Johnston is Marquette’s first commit from 2026 recruiting class

Marquette men’s basketball’s first recruit from the 2026 class is 6-foot-6 wing Ethan Johnston.

The Pottstown, Pennsylvania native chose the Golden Eagles over schools such as Creighton, Maryland, Cal, Virginia Tech, Georgetown and Villanova. He took an official visit to MU back in February.

“I chose Marquette because of not only their belief in me, but because of their three core values which is relationships, growth, and victory,” Johnston told On3 Sports. “They demonstrated those to me on a daily basis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan Johnston (@ejohnnston)

According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Johnston is a top-150 national recruit in the 2026 class.

“I am a big guard, I can do it all on offense and defense,” Johnston, who attends The Hill School near Pennsylvania, told On3 Sports. “I guard 3 positions, I can handle, shoot, and I love making my teammates better by getting them shots in the right spots.”

The MU coaching staff offered Johnston a scholarship last November.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.