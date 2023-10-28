Spoilers from Sophie: ‘The Golden Bachelor: Week 5’

Photo by courtesy of ABC 72-year-old Gerry Turner is the first Golden Bachelor.

With just three roses remaining, and one week away from hometown week, Gerry has a tough decision to make with six women remaining.

We jump right into the dates — which is what I love about the one hour episodes. As Jesse Palmer lets the six remaining women know that this one-on-one date will be the most magical date ever, Faith is clearly overjoyed when her name is announced as she throws a pillow across the room.

I have to say, this was a very magical date — I mean who wouldn’t want to have a date include a helicopter ride landing onto a yacht? As they enjoy their luxurious date, Faith lets Gerry know about her difficult childhood and how it shaped her into the person she has become. She also shares with Gerry that she is falling in love with him, to which Gerry gives her a rose. “She could be the one,” he said.

With just two roses left, the remaining five women — Sandra, Leslie, Susan, Theresa and Ellen — the final group date of the season took place at the Santa Monica Pier. After playing games and riding roller coasters, Theresa shared with Gerry that she is also falling in love with him and she hasn’t felt like this in 50 years.

Leslie also sits down to talk with Gerry, since she has been a little upset about not getting a lot of alone time with Gerry. After getting emotional with Gerry about how much she is falling for him, Gerry tells her, “You’re my girl.” That is a pretty bold statement to make with five other women still here.

We also see Ellen have an emotional conversation with Gerry because she is also falling in love with him. Gerry expresses to Ellen that he feels strong about their relationship too — which is now the third woman he has said this to, yet only two roses remain. It’s clear at this point Sandra and Susan aren’t in the running anymore given that they haven’t had any one-on-one dates or time this episode. Gerry decides he cannot give out the group date rose and will give it out at the rose ceremony instead.

Jumping right into the rose ceremony, Gerry gives out the first rose to Leslie who sighs of relief. With Gerry on the verge of tears and the remaining women panicking, Gerry gives the last rose to Theresa. Gerry walks Ellen out and they have an emotional goodbye. I was honestly a little surprised that Gerry sent Ellen home. I really thought they had a strong connection, especially with their shared love for pickle ball and the fact that Theresa was involved with some drama including Kathy earlier in the season.

With Gerry sending home Susan, Sandra and Ellen, this leaves Theresa, Leslie and Faith for next week’s hometown week and only three weeks until the finale!

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].