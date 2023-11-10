Spoilers from Sophie: Exclusive Q&A with ‘Golden Bachelor’ finalist Faith Martin

“Golden Bachelor” finalist Faith Martin during our Nov. 3 interview.

After we got to see Gerry reunite with the women at the Women Tell All, we saw the dramatic conclusion of the Week 6 rose ceremony. In a shocking and emotional ending, Gerry gave the last rose to Theresa, leaving Faith to be sent home.

On Nov. 3, I had the opportunity to talk with Faith in a virtual, seven-minute interview about her experience on the “Golden Bachelor.” Want to listen to Faith answer? Click on the play button below each quote to hear her response.

Why did you decide to go on the “Golden Bachelor?”

I was divorced in 2005, I had one big relationship from 2009 until 2013 and it devastated me when that was a breakup — it took me like six years to get over it. Then, to ease the pain from that relationship, I got super super busy. I do radio, I do music, I was gigging in a band for 20 years, doing an acoustic duo, a solo, I started teaching school so I really distracted myself for a number of years to just not have to process the pain. You go through these times where you are doing great all year round, and then all the sudden you are up at three in the morning writing love songs thinking ‘I’m so lonely.’ I really came to the realization that I did not want to spend the rest of my life alone. I thought, “I need to change my life in order to make room for someone in my life.” I quit the band and I ended up just trying to alleviate my schedule.

At that time my son signed me up for the “Golden Bachelor,” he is a huge “Bachelor” fan. He just said, “Mom, trust me on this and if they email you, respond.” It just all sort of happened. But, because I am one of those people that I feel like everything happens for a reason and you have to be a “Yes” person, I thought in the silly naive back of my mind this might be the person I am supposed to marry. I also thought when I first looked into his eyes, if I feel nothing I’m going home, if I feel anything at all I will stay long enough to explore it.

That very first night, after the motorcycle, there was just something in his eyes and I’m like “Oh my gosh, I’m going to have to stay.” I was not one of “those” people — I didn’t spend a lot of money, I didn’t buy a bunch of dresses, I just went the cheap route. I also thought, “What are the chances?” I was so surprised that I liked him so much and I was willing to put myself through sleeping with four women, and doing all this crazy stuff, but I couldn’t make myself go home wondering, “What if he is my person?” It just kept getting better and better, it was worth the risk.

Was life at the mansion any different off-camera?

Yeah, no. In fact, you get so used to the camera you blur it out. But I remember if there were cameras in our face — I guess they were still filming us — I just decided not to care. There was too much going on in my head, my mind and my heart. I realized — and remembered saying — I get it and I’m living my life and I know you guys are trying to make a show, but it is interesting I wouldn’t say things were any different with the cameras or without. We were all in this unique situation, I am so thankful they filmed it, because it is going to be such great memories always. It is pretty cool.

You’re standing there as Gerry is holding the last rose and walks out, what was going through your mind?

I hadn’t seen the connection with Leslie, but Leslie is gorgeous and a beautiful woman, so I could see how he could fall in love with her. I kind of made a mental note that if he gave Leslie the rose first, then I knew I was going home. There was a very slim chance that it would be me instead of Theresa — I just always felt like he had a connection with Theresa, so I didn’t really see her going home. As soon as Leslie got the first rose, I was thinking “Oh my gosh I’m going home.” In my mind I was going “Don’t cry, don’t break down, don’t do that, just get the hell home. You can fall apart when you get home.”

I really did not want Gerry to be upset or agonizing over it, I didn’t want him to feel bad for making that decision. I was trying to put on a brave face, but then when I looked at Gerry he had on such a brave face I felt like I was looking at a total stranger — I felt a complete disconnect. We walked out, I don’t even know what we said, and I remember telling him I had no regrets and it was okay, but I just shut down and wanted to get home so I could fall apart. We didn’t have a conversation that left me feeling at ease or that I had closure at all. The Women Tell All was amazing to be able to have that opportunity.

What does your future for love look like?

I live in this small area, so gosh, you almost hate to date somebody local because everyone else in town has dated them. You could travel to Seattle four hours to date somebody there, but dating here is very very difficult. Aside from those circumstances, I feel like I really am going to remain open and look for love. I have it narrowed down to the kind of guy I want. I want someone to create, a deep soul, a feeler, emotional, that is open to spirituality — not religion but just spirituality and a connection to the earth. I like all of the what ifs about everything, and I like that I can expand on talking about things that are so out of the box. I think creative people are those that I am most interested in because they are a little deeper in their feeling and emotional depth. The peace, soulfulness, genuine care and loving personality of Gerry was wonderful to be with, so that is definitely something I want to look for in a potential person to date.

