Spoilers from Sophie: ‘The Golden Bachelorette: Week 8’

Photo by via ABC Press Kit THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE – Key Art. (Disney)

To start off, hands down, this is probably my favorite episode in all of “Bachelor” franchise history.

15 men from Joan’s season all gathered together for the classic “Men Tell All.” But this was different from previous “Men Tell All” episodes.

The men embraced each other with love, humor and happiness — and it definitely radiated to the audience. It was refreshing to see the friendships formed and how reality television shows don’t have to be about tearing each other down.

I found myself smiling, shedding a tear and saying an occasional “Aww.”

But before we get right into it, want to hear what Joan has to say about the upcoming finale?

Now, let’s get into it.

Intro

After we welcome the 15 men on stage, we learn that: Gregg is getting inspired to treat his sleep apnea, Jack used to clean chandeliers, Charles can thank his kickball victory to “No experience is the best experience” and Jonathan — popular to contrary belief — has never, in fact, had any exotic dancing experience.

Jesse jumps back into the iconic Chippendales date where the men raised money for Stand Up to Cancer. Michael, the 65-year-old retired CEO, shared “Just before I got the initial call about the show, I was diagnosed with cancer. What could have been a really lousy, difficult year for me, instead was kind of a great one. It came at just the right time for me.” Cue the tissues.

Jesse then announced that ABC has made a donation to Stand Up to Cancer that matched what the men raised that night.

And now for some drama. The grill. Christopher made the very controversial decision, during the backyard date, to put BBQ sauce on the burgers — a decision that Jack did not take lightly.

Thankfully Jack took matters into his own hands and grilled the entire audience burgers! Phew.

Jonathan’s Hot Seat

The first in the Hot Seat was Jonathan — a fan favorite. After we recapped Jonathan’s time on “The Golden Bachelorette” Jonathan said, “I’m really, really grateful for Joan listening to me, listening to my story and caring about my heart.”

Now for the best part of the entire show, Jonathan shared a story of how one morning Mark left him this note in his coffee cup:

The back side of the note read: “I am strong, I am interesting, I am handsome, I am deserving, I am enough.” Jonathan said that Mark told him to hang that in the mirror and always remember that.

Immediately please give me more tissues. I’m crying, Jonathan’s crying, Mark’s crying, everyone’s crying.

Mark’s Hot Seat

Keep the tissues on hand everyone, because Mark is up next in the Hot Seat… of course, we can’t forget Joey in the audience too.

Mark shared that he was so grateful for the opportunity to meet Joan, but — like the other men — is even more grateful for his friendships with the other men.

Joey took some time out of his Mirrorball training to give a few words on behalf of himself and Kelsey — Mark’s daughter and Joey’s fiancée.

“Kelsey wishes she could be here, but I’m happy to be here for the both of us,” Joey said. “But the Chippendales date was a little tough to watch.” Oh, Joey! Good one.

Charles’ Hot Seat

The man, the myth and the legend Charles is back. Without a doubt, this is my favorite “Bachelor” franchise person ever.

Applause erupts as Charles takes his seat, and he responds with his classic “Wow!”

Now Charles has a new look. With some fresh hair Jesse asks him about it, and Charles isn’t quick to admit anything. Instead, he says, “Whatever happened is because of the show.” Silly Charles!

After recapping Charles’ time on the show, which included the moment with Guy talking about his late wife and some unseen clips of Charles at the mansion, Charles drops the bomb that he didn’t even know who Jesse Palmer was. How iconic.

Once Jesse got his ego back, a woman in the audience calls out Charles’ name saying: “Charles! We think you should be our next ‘Golden Bachelor!’” Say less. ABC, if you’re reading, give the people what they want.

Spa day and “Mansion Men”

I am loving all of this unseen footage we are getting. To start, we see Pascal leading the men in a spa day/meditation retreat — or in Pascal’s case, a classic prank that consists of humming “Joan” over and over.

Then, how could we forget the iconic “Mansion Men” song made by Captain Kim? Not ABC. In fact, they brought out the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles to perform a beautiful rendition of “Mansion Men” that was sure to bring everyone to tears.

Pascal’s Hot Seat

Last week, Pascal made the decision to self-eliminate after he couldn’t see himself falling in love with Joan.

Pascal reiterated that he hoped he didn’t upset Joan and that it is okay for men to show emotion and cry. At that moment Pascal’s son stood in the audience and said, “I also struggle being vulnerable, so thank you for that, Dad. I love you.”

Kleenex should’ve sponsored this episode.

Joan is here!

Joan takes the stage in a stunning dress to “face” the men from her season for the first time.

Each of the men went down the line saying something to Joan and all expressed gratitude for their opportunity to be a part of her journey.

Joan said that she is excited to stay in touch with all of them, and made sure to let Charles know that she can’t wait to exchange phone numbers with him — maybe to give him some “Golden Bachelor” advice…

But before Joan leaves Jonathan shares that he has met someone! How precious!!

Bloopers and sneak-peek to the finale

It wouldn’t be a Men Tell All episode without some bloopers! We have lots of “classic dad groans,” snoring and spicy guacamole bits; but, by far the best was Pascal cutting Charles’ hair in a wig… we needed this.

Looking into next week: there are tears, there is a white dress, there is one rose… but who will get it? Guy or Chock?

Make sure to tune in next week for “The Golden Bachelorette” finale because I know it will be dramatic!

