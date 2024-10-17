Spoilers from Sophie: ‘The Golden Bachelor: Week 5’

Photo by via ABC Press Kit THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE – Key Art. (Disney)

Somehow, we are left with seven men vying for Joan’s heart this week. Not to mention, it is already Hometown Week next week — Joan is dropping these men left and right. From a tension-filled group date to Pascal walking around in his underwear, let’s get right into Week 5.

Keith’s one-on-one date

The beloved first-impression rose recipient is finally getting his one-on-one. In Bachelor fashion, the two flew in a helicopter over the mansion as the other six men waved to them — let’s be real, did they really see them?

Keith and Joan land at a winery, where the two sip on some wine and dig deeper in their relationship. Keith opens up about his ex-wife, which is good because Joan had expressed how she was worried they did not reach another level in their relationship yet.

Unfortunately, no roses are being handed out on any dates because Joan wants to have her time deciding on who to go to Hometown Week with. The pressure is on for these men.

Back at the mansion

Following Keith and Joan’s quick one-on-one, Mark is feeling very emotional about being here.

He shared with Pascal that he misses his late wife and doesn’t know if he is doing the right thing; however, while he was sitting outside, a hummingbird flew by him — a symbol of his late wife — and he knew that meant he was doing the right thing.

Then we jump to Chock who is acting a little strange. He has made subtle comments about wishing the other men would just leave and it seemed like he was almost spiraling — which is a completely different version of Chock than we saw last week.

The group date

The group date card read “Our love has no time to spare,” and shared that Guy, Jordan, Jonathan, Pascal and Chock all were going to be on that date, leaving Mark to have the other one-on-one — yay!

Joan and the men all meet at a bowling alley where Pascal looks disgusted by the shirts and shared bowling shoes he has to wear. Hopefully they sanitized them well for him.

Everyone is enjoying their time until Chock puts his arm around Joan and hogs her the entire time. This is the first time this season we saw some tension with the men, and let me just say, it was entertaining.

Jordan even mouths to Joan, “Give the other guys a chance,” to which Chock literally shook his head. Honestly, something about Chock this episode is giving me a bad taste, it seems like his whole demeanor changed.

We didn’t hear from many other men this date, as most of it surrounded Chock and his hogging of Joan. With the shorter episodes, it feels like the dates are short, a little rushed and we don’t hear from as many of the other men.

Mark’s one-on-one date

Finally, our beloved Mark is getting his one-on-one. I’ve been trying to figure out this season if he actually wanted to come on the show or maybe felt a sense of pressure because of his connection to “The Bachelor.”

But, after we heard from Mark this episode, it really feels like he is starting to find love again in Joan and is ready for a potential future.

The two drive in a red convertible until they get to their date which is, as Mark put it, “We’re on a yacht! A boat is on this boat.”

I strongly believe that we had some strong editing going on, because the next clips we saw were the two sitting in some terribly awkward silence. I just cannot get behind that is what actually happened.

Thankfully, Jesse came to the rescue! Joan and Mark then went on a scavenger hunt throughout the yacht hoping to learn more about each other.

Finally, we got to see the two really connect and share some deep memories about their late spouses. However, once the date was over, Joan shared that she still has some hesitation with their connection.

At the mansion the next day, Joan arrives and pulls Mark for a chat… uh, oh. Joan shared that she doesn’t feel Mark is as far along in his healing journey and is not ready for a relationship with her.

A part of me was waiting for him to fight for her, but I knew that if he didn’t it meant Joan was right. The two had a calm and kind breakup, and honestly it was more sad watching Mark say his goodbyes to the other men.

Rose ceremony

Alright, it all comes down to this. There are now six men left with four roses to hand out. Whichever men receive a rose, Joan will be going to their hometown next week and meet their family.

Joan hands out her first rose to Pascal, which is honestly so surprising. Her next two to Chock and Guy, with her final rose going to Jordan. This left Jonathan and Keith to be sent home — meaning Joan sent both men who she went on one-on-one dates with this week home.

Joan decided to walk Jonathan out and the two shared that they have so much respect for each other, but unfortunately, we don’t get any true reason as to why she chose to send him home.

It is time to get ready because things are getting real next week as Joan travels to hometowns. Fingers crossed Pascal’s will be in Paris!

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].