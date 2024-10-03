Spoilers from Sophie: Let’s recap ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ so far

Photo by via ABC Press Kit THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE – Key Art. (Disney)

Once again a “Bachelor” franchise has taken over our Wednesday nights — and I’m not mad about it.

The long-awaited season of “The Golden Bachelorette” is three weeks in, and here is everything you need to know.

Who is the “Golden Bachelorette?”

Joan Vassos is no stranger to Bachelor Nation. She was a former contestant on Gerry Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor,” until she had to self-eliminate due to a family emergency.

She has four children and — get ready for this — her youngest son is a Marquette University alumnus who played lacrosse!

Joan was married to her husband, John, for 32 years, until he passed away in 2021 from pancreatic cancer. Joan has continued to share that she will never forget John, but she is ready to hopefully find love again.

This marks the first-ever season of the “Golden Bachelorette,” and according to People Magazine, the premier of this season was ABC’s No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on Hulu.

Who is left?

We began this season Sept. 18 with 24 men, ranging from 57 to 69 years old; however, after last night’s episode, we are left with these 11 men:

Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia

Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas

Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Florida

Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California

Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, California

Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada

Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa

Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago

Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California

Mark, 57, Army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana

Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago

Fan favorites

Let’s jump right into who is taking over Bachelor Nation’s hearts.

Charles L.

Bachelor Nation fans can sigh in relief because Charles L. received another rose last night and is moving on to next week.

It is without a doubt that Charles L. has taken over my entire heart and hopefully all of Bachelor Nation’s too. He is a father of two who lost his wife to a brain aneurysm six years ago, but his pure soul, sense of humor and overall look on life has won over America.

Last night, he expressed to Joan more about losing his wife and how he hasn’t felt real happiness until now. I have no other words to describe him other than perfect and if Charles L. ever gets eliminated, it will be a sad day.

Mark Anderson

If the last name Anderson rings a bell, it’s because Mark’s daughter, Kelsey, won Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of “The Bachelor.”

Kelsey joined her dad when stepping out of the limo night one and since then Mark has gained internet fame — especially with Joey being on this season of Dancing With the Stars, and fans wondering if Joan is there to support her future son-in-law or just for a good time.

Despite that, the past two episodes haven’t seen much of Mark. He received the final rose last night, so he will stick around at least another week; however, if Mark wants to be Joan’s pick he’ll have to step it up.

Pascal Ibgui

It is without a doubt that Pascal has made his mark in the mansion. He is a father to three and always makes sure to bring his French influence and hairstyling skills up in the mansion.

He has a sense of humor and almost know-it-all type of aspect to him that makes him stand out in a crowd. Despite making the other men do his laundry and sleep outside for snoring, this past week Pascal really opened up to Joan on their one-on-one.

It is clear that Pascal has a party vibe, but he really made it known to Joan that he didn’t always grow up like that — which definitely made him an even stronger contender to potentially be Joan’s number one.

Chock Chapple

Chock is definitely one of Joan’s frontrunners. He received the first one-on-one date and as the two embarked to Disneyland, he continued to open up to Joan about his past.

Chock shared how his first marriage ended in divorce and later his fiancée suddenly passed away. I really feel like that allowed Joan to deeply connect with him, since her husband also passed away.

But in the previews for next week, it seems as though Chock self-eliminates, saying to the other men, “I just want you to know I’m gonna leave.” It is unclear the reasoning yet but if he does end up leaving, it will for sure shake up the mansion and Joan.

Opinions so far

It is without a doubt that the “Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette” franchises always win my heart. It isn’t about gaining Instagram followers or making a name for yourself, it truly is about finding love again.

I always think that viewers can learn so much from Joan and these men. You are able to learn about being a good person, having compassion and empathy and also learning that you are never too old to find love.

Not to mention, the men of this season have quite the sense of humor. Whether it be complaining about having to sleep in the same room together or competing over who gets to cook on the grill, fans can have a good laugh at one moment and then suddenly a teary eye at the next.

I cannot wait to see what the rest of this season brings for Joan and who will win over her heart — fingers crossed for Charles L.!

Get excited for next week, as we learn about the fate of Chock and the men compete in an intense dance-off…

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].