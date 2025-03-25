Spoilers from Sophie: ‘The Bachelor Finale’

Photo by ABC Press Kit Via (Disney/Matt Sayles) Season 29 stars Grant Ellis as “The Bachelor.”

Anyone get a count on how many times Juliana said, “Hi, boyfriend?” Anyways, to say the least, Grant got himself into a bit of a pickle with his words this finale — and apparently the whole season. There is, surprisingly, a lot to unpack — mostly just everything that happened in the last hour of the show. There is so much to say, some sides to pick, a “huge” “Bachelor in Paradise” announcement — but first let’s do a super quick recap of what happened the first two hours of the show.

Litia meets Grant’s family

Starting the episode off right away, Litia sat down with Grant’s mom, dad and sister. Grant’s family all seemed to really have a strong connection with Litia — especially his sister who said she loved her from night one.

Litia then sat down with Grant’s mom where she talked about how she started to fall in love with Grant right at Week 2. She said this was because he opened up about being alone growing up, and Litia said she wanted to be able to give him a family.

Grant ends the date by telling Litia, “It only reaffirms my feelings, that I do love you.” As the two say goodbye, Grant and Litia both say how they love each other and look forward to seeing each other one last time. So, if you were Litia, you would think you would be the one right…? Well, she thought so, because she told cameras, “I am the most confident that I’ll be engaged at the end of the week.” Cue nervous smile.

Juliana meets Grant’s family

That same day, Juliana got to meet Grant’s family. Grant’s dad seemed to be more enthusiastic with Juliana when the two walked in, saying how they look so good together; however, his sister was fairly quiet during the time with Juliana.

Now grab the tissues because when Grant and his dad spoke, there was not a dry eye watching this scene. Grant’s dad shared how Grant was his support system and his rock when he was dealing with his addiction. He went on to say how he is so grateful that he is here and able to witness Grant fall in love and now provide him with the support Grant gave him.

Juliana sat down with Grant’s mom where right away she asks Juliana if she is in love with her son. Juliana stumbles a bit, but then tried to recover by saying an engagement to her means forever and she doesn’t want to say she loves him while someone else is still here.

Grant’s mom quickly reported back to Grant and said the infamous line, “If she doesn’t tell you she loves you, you have to get out.”

Well, don’t worry because that lasted about twenty minutes. As the two are saying goodbye, Grant declares his love for Juliana even though she hasn’t said it yet and for her to not feel pressure to say it back.

For Grant’s mom: don’t worry, Juliana quickly said it back right away.

Now, what Grant said next to Juliana pretty much sealed the deal on who he chose — despite everything he has said to Litia. As the two said goodbye, Grant said, “I am in love with you Juliana… I can’t imagine you not in my future… I love you.” Even though he basically said the exact same thing to Litia, Grant seemed way more emotionally invested in Juliana when saying this; whereas, with Litia, it sort of seemed a bit robotic.

Juliana’s final date with Grant

After we got the “Hi, boyfriend” out of the way, the two went swimming and had some champagne for the quickest date ever — seriously, it was probably two minutes max. At the evening portion of the date, Grant asked Juliana if she would break his heart. While completely avoiding the question, Juliana said she’ll make sure she handles his heart with care. Unfortunately, Grant, Juliana’s keeping you on your toes by not explicitly saying “yes” or “no.”

Litia’s final date with Grant

After the two did some horseback riding in the rain, during the evening portion of the date Grant seemed to really narrow in on Litia’s timeline. Litia shared that since she is 31-years-old, she wanted to have children within two-three years, but Grant — also 31-years-old — wants to travel and isn’t sure if that timeline follows his.

Litia then said that her reaction behind why he would want to wait to have children would depend on the reasoning. She added, “I want you to feel ready, and I want both of us to feel excited.” I think Grant was hoping for more of a negative reaction from Litia, but she remained positive despite his concerns.

They ended the date with Litia saying, “You are the first person I’ve said I love you to. You are so much more than enough.” To which Grant said, “You’re going to make me cry. I know what I need, and I see that in you.”

Honestly, if Grant feels such a strong connection with Juliana, I’m not sure why he would continuously keep saying those things to her — like you don’t need to respond in that way, unless he’s almost keeping her attached in case Juliana backs out.

The engagement

“This is insane!” Grant shrugged after the producers told him it was time to make his decision. Yes, you’re right, this does sound like a sentence in a fiction book — unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened.

Grant, surely you are in control here; the show only revolves around you. I promise the producers won’t shove you in the SUV.

Jesse let Grant know that he really needs to know who to send first. WE KNOW JESSE. Don’t rush him — he’s going to crashout! (He lowkey already is.)

But suddenly Grant knew who he was going to pick! So sudden!

Litia was the first to step out of the car — meaning she will be getting sent home. Sigh. I must confess. I spoiled the show myself with Reality Steve back in Week 4, so I knew this was coming — and as Grant was saying all of this to her, I kept thinking maybe Reality Steve got it wrong. Nope, not at all.

Poor Litia’s dress was so tight, and the rain was making it slippery to walk, she had to take the smallest baby steps I’ve actually ever seen — that should’ve been foreshadowing to her.

Anyways, the two still kiss? If I was Juliana and he kissed another woman on my engagement day, I would not be okay… I said this multiple times this episode – moral of the story, I could not be on this show.

Litia said to Grant, “Grant, I started falling for you Week Two. On our one-on-one in Scotland, I knew that I loved you. I can see you as my husband. I love you so much.” Grant, please stop her.

He attempts to ever so slowly rip the Band-Aid off saying, “You are one of the most amazing, beautiful women that I’ve ever met, and you deserve love. You deserve to be treated right.” Then he hits Litia with the, “But.” The “Bachelor” classic. This word needs to be banned from the show.

Litia’s face dropped. Literally dropped. She is furious — as she should be. Grant, I would be terrified. She asked him when it changed and he said he doesn’t know but hopes she doesn’t view him differently. “Well I do, for sure. C’mon, now,” she said back to him. Unfortunately, Grant, the women will not like you after you dump them.

Now, for my favorite line of the entire season: “Juliana is a beautiful woman, and she deserves love. And I would have a lot of questions if I were her, from the things that you’ve said to me. That’s stuff for you guys to work out — that’s none of my business.” Mic. Drop.

The two ended things with Litia saying, “I’m sad, hurt and… I’m mad.”

Litia is then brought out on stage at the live portion of the show where she is greeted by Jesse Palmer. Litia then dropped bombs about what Grant said to her. “On our first one-on-one date, he told me he could stop the show now because I was the one,” and “I remember saying goodbye to him (on the last date) and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re getting engaged tomorrow!’ and he said, ‘I know, I can’t wait! I love you, I love you, I love you.'” My mouth dropped open. WHERE IS JULIANA? IS SHE OKAY?

Litia kept reiterating to Jesse, and the crowd, that she talked about their timeline for children on their one-on-one date and Grant showed no signs of concerns up until the last night.

Time to bring out Grant! Anyone got a heart rate check on him?

Litia started off by saying that she knows Grant isn’t a bad guy, but that he never let up until last night. She added he gave her a journal so “We could read back how I felt together after the show.” And she hit Grant with, “Where was the honesty and maturity we talked about?” Ooooo, girl.

Grant admits that he messed up and he said all he can say now is that he is truly sorry to Litia and doesn’t regret saying, “I love you” to her. Litia fires back with, “I know I deserve someone who knows without a doubt that they’re going to choose me, and on engagement day have no doubts.” YUP. YUP. YUP. Once again, I could never be on this show.

A lot of people took to the internet saying that Litia did a switch-up on him, and they couldn’t believe it. How could you not expect someone to react that way? Especially when Grant was saying all of this stuff to her and strung her along until he had someone better. I think Litia handled it like a champ and said all the right things. Someone please tell me she will be on the beaches of Mexico this summer.

Back to the engagement! *Nervous smile again!

Juliana got out of the SUV looking stunning in her pink dress, and immediately you can tell Grant is much more smiley and bubbly.

Juliana said to Grant, “I can now stand in front of you as a woman who feels she is very deserving of the type of love that you’ve given me.” Grant responded with, “I’ll be there for you as your man, as your friend, as your partner.” He then got down on one knee and proposed!

Grant said to Juliana as she received one final rose, “I knew it was you.” Grant… she is going to watch this, you know.

Cutting back to the live portion of the date, the couple is greeted by Jesse, all smiles and giggles. Juliana shared how she is excited to be in the world together and said it has felt like such a fever dream.

Jesse asked her the question we’re all thinking, “How do you feel about how long it took him to make his decision? Have you given him a lot of grief?” She responded with, “I don’t think grief is the right word. I think I’ve given him grace. I think he made a good decision.” Well, I sure hope you think he did.

Not sure who this cameraperson was, but someone needs to give them a raise. The amount of times the camera cut to Grant’s family and the mom and dad are smiling, but the sister looks so mad was crazy. Clearly, Litia was really her favorite.

Grant revealed that they are moving to Boston, and as he does so Jesse announces ABC will be giving the couple a trip to Italy — probably for the pain this finale caused.

Now, for my personal favorite show in the franchise, Jesse Palmer let us know that “Bachelor in Paradise” will be back! FINALLY! But this season, there will also be a “Golden Bachelor in Paradise,” combined with the regular “Bachelor in Paradise.” They really needed some excitement after this season.

Well, we’ve made it through another season of “The Bachelor.” I truly am happy for Juliana and Grant, but I just wonder if, today, she has any sort of concerns or questions after hearing what Litia had to say last night. I know I would. I need a podcast episode with Litia and Juliana, like now.

Until the beaches of Mexico take over our screens this summer, relax after this — I do have to say it — dramatic finale.

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].