Spoilers from Sophie: Premier of ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29

Photo by ABC Press Kit Via (Disney/Matt Sayles) Season 29 stars Grant Ellis as “The Bachelor.”

Just like that our Monday nights got a whole lot better. Season 29 of “The Bachelor” stars Grant Ellis — a former contestant on Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelor.”

This season features 25 women vying for Grant’s heart, and a llama?? Don’t worry I’ll get you all caught up. Without further ado, let’s get right into our first recap of Season 29!

The Women:

Alexe, 27 *owner of the llama

Alli Jo, 30

Allyshia, 29

Bailey, 27

J’Nae, 28

Juliana, 28

Kelsey, 26

Kyleigh

Litia, 31

Natalie, 25

Neicey, 32

Parisa, 29

Beverly, 30

Carolina, 28

Chloie, 27

Christina, 26

Dina, 31

Ella, 25

Radhika, 28

Rebekah, 31

Rose, 27

Sarafiena, 29

Savannah, 27

Vicky, 28

Zoe, 27

Some Grant drama?

Alright not to bring the excitement down of Grant’s season, but some speculation came out Monday morning that maybe Grant’s intentions aren’t in the right place being “The Bachelor.” Now, this tends to be told a lot in “The Bachelor” franchise, so take this with a grain of salt.

Grant released a single early Monday morning giving some fans the chance to speculate that he only wants to be “The Bachelor” to “make his music more popular.” But only time will tell if these speculations are accurate.

Entrances:

Now getting back into it. We opened the episode with a cringy dance from Grant in front of a brick wall — I can see the vision, but unfortunately it did not succeed. A fan made a TikTok that it remind them of a pharmaceutical commercial, and I haven’t stopped laughing since.

Grant makes it clear his intentions are to find a wife, get married and have children. No seriously, he said this, what seemed like, 100 times.

Finally! We are at the mansion ready for the women to make their entrances. The first woman out of the limo is Rose, and she had to go with saying “Will you accept this rose?” How could she not?

A few of the — questionable — extrances that stood out were: Alli Jo who pulled up in a Jeep and gave Grant a pizza because she is from New Jersey, Allyshia who had a genie lamp and said “Make a wish. Our wish might be Grant” — funny, right? Not really. Bailey who is a social media manager proceeds to have Grant take photos of her — which was probably the most awkward interaction ever, Vicky who arrives with a “Viva Las Vicky” sign because she’s a bottle girl and, finally, Alexe who showed up with a llama. Yes, a llama — but don’t worry, Grant asked if it was a donkey.

Cocktail party:

The lack of drama at the Cocktail Party is upsetting. All the women are getting along, and so far there is no stand out for the “villain” of the season.

Don’t worry, there are definitely stand out moments.

For starters, Bailey will not stop taking selfies with Grant. I physically could not handle it anymore — I was getting second-hand embarrassment.

Parisa made a PowerPoint with — get ready for it — A.I. photos of what their wedding pictures would look like… Grant just hits her with the “You really did that!” I wanted to run for him.

Allyshia got the first kiss. But, not without a bunch of eyes looking over her — I mean there was MAJOR lurking going on.

Then suddenly “out of nowhere” this mystery woman appears. I’m not going to lie, I think everyone watching knew it was his sister. But in “Bachelor” fashion, of course they had to build suspense. Don’t worry the women put their acting faces on and seemed so terribly confused on who this was.

Taylor, Grant’s sister, answered questions the women had about him and, of course, showed off baby photos of him.

It’s time for the first impression rose. But, for the first time ever, whoever receives the rose also receives the first one-on-one date. I was almost positive Allyshia was going to get it — along with a few other potential contenders, but honestly I just cannot remember anyone’s name.

As Grant made his dramatic walk around the mansion to find who he was going to give the rose to, he picked out Alexe — and the llama, of course. Alexe seems super genuine, and, not to foreshadow, but most of the time the first impression recipient tends to go far in the journey.

Rose ceremony:

For what seems like the longest night, it is finally time for the rose ceremony.

Grant gives his roses to: Litia, Rose, Zoe, Ella, Alli Jo, Natalie, Juliana, Vicky, Carolina, Beverly, Bailey, Dina, Chloie, Rebekah, Sarafiena, Allyshia and Parisa.

Leaving Christina, J’Nae, Kelsey, Kyleigh, Neicey, Radhika and Savannah to be sent home.

Thoughts so far:

I truly need name tags. I don’t know how Grant can remember all of their names — and he doesn’t even get the lower-third name graphic we do.

The previews have me excited for the season to come, but also so concerned that Grant cannot decide who his fiancée will be until the car is coming up… I hope she isn’t watching this.

By the end of next week’s episode, I’ll be sure to have my top contenders list. Until then, study up with flashcards and put these names to faces!

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].