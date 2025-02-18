Spoilers from Sophie: ‘The Bachelor: Week 4’

Photo by ABC Press Kit Via (Disney/Matt Sayles) Season 29 stars Grant Ellis as “The Bachelor.”

Anyone else almost fall asleep watching this episode? I did. Wow, this has to be one of the most boring episodes I’ve had to watch of “The Bachelor” in a while. I found myself literally begging for the two hours to be up. Well, the women and Grant traveled to Madrid and the annoying drama continued! If you can bear it, let’s get into it.

One-on-one date #1

After we got to see a lovely montage of Grant roaming the streets of Madrid and playing basketball — because he is a pro-basketball player in case you forgot — the women all had some sangrias and chatted about what they were looking forward to the most. Unfortunately, they got interrupted by Grant, who let Dina know that she will get the first one-on-one date of the week.

I don’t know where the budget went for this week — maybe the private jet with Carolina last week took up the whole budget — but these dates are just so beyond boring.

Dina and Grant just happen to run into a group of kids and join their soccer game — how coincidental, seems almost every “Bachelor” franchise season has this happen. Somehow they ended up on a rowboat where Grant told her he didn’t need any of her help rowing the boat… moving right along.

Grant couldn’t hide his surprise when Dina started speaking about her job as a lawyer — it was as if he had never spoken to a woman with a job. After Grant says that there’s more to Dina than “a five-year plan,” the two head to the evening portion of the date.

Dina opens up about how she is one of 11 children in her family, but the best part was how she asked Grant why his seven-year relationship ended — to say the least, Grant was not expecting that. After many “umms…” and “wells…,” Grant said that he was selfish and focused on his career, which is what he thought his ex wanted. To say the least, I don’t think that would not provide anyone with comfort or clarity. But I guess it worked for Dina, she accepted the rose!

Group date

Back at the hotel, Carolina is still somehow complaining that she doesn’t have enough time with Grant even though her date is better than every single one combined. Honestly, I tuned her out. Okay, but I did tune in when she said she hates group dates because she sees everyone be intimate with Grant. So, like when you straddled Grant on the date two weeks ago — wow, that seems like ages ago.

Alexe, Litia, Carolina, Natalie, Rose, Parisa, Zoe and Juliana are going on the group date — leaving Sarafiena to get the one-on-one date. The women start by riding donkeys to a bullfighting ring where Grant, for educational purposes, pretends to be the bull. Thank you, producers, for that. Honestly, at this point I’m zoning out. I cannot focus on anything that is happening. I was wishing the clock said 8:50 p.m., not 8:05 p.m.

The only thing that stood out to me was Alexe using an interesting technique to stay on the mechanical bull the longest. She literally grabbed the bulls by the horn and was whipped around for 50 seconds. Zoe — who has redeemed herself from recent drama — copied that technique and ended up staying on a little bit longer, making her the winner. So, the extra time she gets with Grant for being the winner is having a sip of champagne on the street — what happened to hot tubs and the rest of the women being sent home and tears? Come on ABC, we need something.

At the evening portion of the date, Grant gives Parisa some “rocks from Madrid.” Ok. First of all, these were definitely not hand-selected from Madrid by Grant. Second off, this is way too nice for — spoiler alert — someone he is about to send home.

After that strange interaction, Zoe opens up a lot with Grant, which I think gave Grant the clarity he needed about their connection. Then, somehow the Carolina drama continues. Carolina continues to say how she is questioning her connection with Grant, doesn’t feel a super strong bond with him and can’t imagine getting married in a couple of weeks. Okay, like valid; however, you cannot be saying this out loud when I think — by far — she has gotten the most time with Grant and some of the women she is saying this to have barely had any time with him — like my girl Juliana.

Juliana decides to approach Carolina — finally, someone addressing the issue with the person instead of running to Grant — but that didn’t really seem to work. Carolina got super defensive and kept telling Juliana she never asked for her opinion. When the two walk back in, the women ask what happened to which Juliana said, “I’m comfortable sharing whatever you’re comfortable sharing.” Iconic. Juliana is my favorite.

Carolina out of the corner of her eye must have seen Grant walking in, because those water works started as soon as he stepped in the door. Grant sat on the couch and asked Carolina if she is okay, she responded yes and Grant carried on with what he was going to say. Well, Carolina ramped up those tears to be just a little but louder to really get Grant’s attention, and, of course, he had to pull her aside.

Carolina shares what’s been happening and — shocker — Grant lets her know she does have the qualities he sees in a wife. I’m honestly not sure how that relates to the issue at all, but he seals it with a kiss. Grant is somehow so distraught over Carolina crying, that he decides he is not giving out a group date rose. My icon Juliana apologizes to the group, and the women let her know it’s not her fault at all — with a strong emphasis on “at all.”

One-on-one #2

How is this episode still going?

For Sarafiena’s one-on-one date they’re going to jump off a bridge — wow, that’s two bungee jumpings in one week for Grant.

Once again, we get the classic, “I’m scared, but I feel better that you’re here.” Okay. You said that last week Grant. Anyways, the two jump off and have “The best time ever!” Yay, so happy for you two.

At the evening portion of the date, Grant asked why she doesn’t kiss him passionately — Grant, you get that with everyone! Anyways, Sarafiena said it was simply because her mom was watching — finally someone who is honest. Grant probably wishes he could block her mom from ABC. The two talk about their similarities growing up and end the date with Grant giving her the rose.

Cocktail party

The end is near! Grant starts off by pulling Juliana aside, and she sets the record straight about everything Carolina said. Well— Carolina pulled it off by telling Grant, “I have doubts because I’m so serious. Because I like you so much.” Only Grant would fall for that.

Rose finally addresses Carolina for airing what she said last week and hit her with the, “You did me dirtyyyyyy.” Rose has finally had enough and as much as I absolutely love her, she is an icon for sending herself home. Honestly, it seems like Grant couldn’t care less because their goodbye conversation was about 20 seconds long.

As the women all address their problems with Carolina, for some reason Dina backs her up and the two start sobbing to each other. I seriously can’t take it anymore, but hey, the clock says 8:50 p.m. finally!

As the women tally up how many times Carolina has ruined a cocktail party or date, it is time for the rose ceremony.

Litia, Juliana, Alexe, Zoe and Carolina all get roses, leaving Natalie and Parisa to be sent home. Now, why on earth did Grant have that “rock” moment with Parisa and then send her home? I truly do not know, but I would love to ask him.

Well, maybe next week’s episode will be more thrilling than this; I truly hope so. In the previews Dina seems to turn on Carolina… so there is hope. Till next week in Scotland!

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].