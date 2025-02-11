Spoilers from Sophie: ‘The Bachelor: Week 3’

Photo by ABC Press Kit Via (Disney/Matt Sayles) Season 29 stars Grant Ellis as “The Bachelor.”

Wow. Just wow. This was quite the week. I don’t even know where to begin with this drama — it just kept coming. From randomly going from 14 to 13 women to Lisa Vanderpump to chips on the couch, let’s get into this chaotic Week Three of “The Bachelor.”

Group date

The women are greeted by the lovely presence of Jesse Palmer, where he lets the women know that there will be one group date and two one-on-one dates (or so we thought).

Natalie, Bailey, Alexe, Alli Jo, Chloie, Sarafiena, Dina, Parisa, Rose, Zoe, Litia and Juliana all get ready to go meet their six-foot-four, brown eyed Grant to complete a “Girl Math” date — don’t worry, the remix of “Looking for a man in finance” was playing! Phew.

Grant lets the women know that finance to him means saving for their kids’ college education — don’t worry Grant, we know you want kids! You don’t need to keep reminding the women.

Grant and the women are met by someone from “Shark Tank” — personally I’ve never seen him in the tank — and the iconic comedian Hannah Berner. Hannah asked the women “finance” questions for the chance to win Grant Bucks. Some of the questions included, “How much should a man spend on an engagement ring?” and “When was the last time your card declined?” Bailey quickly realizes that if she just made Hannah laugh, she was going to win — and that’s exactly what she did.

Bailey ended up winning the most Grant Bucks and traded them in for one of Grant’s t-shirts to sleep in and a dessert date during the evening. Don’t tell Zoe. I say that because when all of the women were talking about how fun the date was, Zoe blurted out, “This was not fun at all. I felt so out of my comfort zone.” I’m not really sure how you could be out of your comfort zone on this date when it wasn’t even about actual finance. Is she just trying to say she’s not funny…

The women do not care that she is upset because of the stunt she pulled last week — honestly, don’t blame them. Like Zoe, why are we crying over a date that had Grant Bucks on the line? But then, when Zoe was getting a drink, Sarafiena said, “That’s the shortest dress I’ve ever seen.” Oh. And yes, Zoe did hear.

Zoe brings this up with Grant during their conversation. My pet peeve with this show is when someone tries to address a conflict with “The Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” and goes, “Well, I don’t want to say who.” Why on earth are you telling them then? It boils my blood probably a little more than it should.

But don’t worry, Zoe did exactly that.

After Zoe said that someone in the house was “throwing jabs” at her, Grant said something along the lines of how she is beautiful and should be confident then just hit her with a kiss.

One thing about Grant is that during every single conversation he will let them know he wants kids, how beautiful they are and then kiss them.

Grant ended up giving the group date rose to Parisa after they did the “chubby-bunny” challenge during their conversation. But before Grant left, he said, “I don’t want to hear about anyone belittling people in the house. Let’s all respect each other.” I would’ve paid money to have been there to feel the tension. The women all question who said something, and finally Juliana just goes, “Let’s not waste our breath. Zoe, did you say something?” Iconic. After Zoe says, “I can talk to him about anything,” she storms off saying that everyone is disrespectful and rude, and no one follows her which makes the whole situation that much more funny.

The next morning, every single woman is sobbing. Genuinely, full-on sobbing. Did we miss something? I honestly have no idea what is going on, but I just love the fact that Alexe has a stuffed animal llama. Brings me back to Week One, when times were less dramatic.

Carolina’s one-on-one

It’s time for Carolina’s one-on-one date, where the two fly on a private jet to Vegas. Now that’s a date!

After Carolina suggests they get married in Vegas and the two obnoxiously do the “Rizzler” face an absurd amount of times, they bungee jump off of the Stratosphere needle. We get the classic, “I’m so nervous, oh let me kiss you” scene before the two bungee jump… twice.

They head to a gorgeous dinner portion of the date where Carolina opens up about her struggle with epilepsy. Carolina said she wanted to tell Grant because she didn’t want him to have to “deal with her.” But Grant quickly said that if they did get married, he would put her first for everything. Following their conversation, Grant gave Carolina the rose and she accepted.

Second group date

Back at the mansion, we find out that Beverly had a medical emergency and had to go home, leaving her spot for the one-on-one date up in the air. Don’t worry, there is a knock at the door! Instead of doing a full group date — which I’m really confused why they didn’t — Litia, Sarafiena and Dina all find out they are going on another mini group date.

Don’t you fret, Lisa Vanderpump is here! Honestly, I would spend more time talking to her than Grant if I was on this date. The three women each took turns spending time with Grant while walking or cleaning dogs at Lisa’s store “Vanderpump Dogs.”

For some reason Litia ended up being the only one to go to the evening portion of the date. These producers are messy because that was absolutely crazy. Sarafiena and Dina go back to the mansion where they are both upset — as they should be. Bringing all three women on the date and then only taking Litia to the dinner portion is so unnecessary and honestly rude.

During the dinner portion with Litia, Grant proceeds to tell her multiple times how beautiful and attractive she is. Litia opened up a lot about her family and her father’s passing. Somehow, they were able to FaceTime her mom? Grant introduced himself and told her, again, how beautiful her daughter is. Honestly, if Litia isn’t in the top three, the producers are in it for the drama, because allowing her mom to meet Grant in Week Three is crazy. Obviously, Grant gives her the rose and she accepts — I mean, how could she not?

While Litia and Grant are calling her mom, back at the mansion, Carolina is spiraling. She can’t believe that after her perfect date with him he is already back out with three other women on another date — unfortunately Carolina, that is how the show works. She even said, “I wish I never had a one-on-one date.” Oh, girl. That is not something you want to say in front of the other women.

Then Carolina drops a bomb. She said that in a conversation off-camera, Rose told her that Grant said to her, “I was thinking about you when I was dancing with Carolina.” WHAT? This is crazy; however, I would not be surprised if he actually said this.

Prom

After Carolina drops that bomb, the women find out that they will attend a classic “Bachelor Prom.” Grant shares he didn’t have a prom because he was doing something or another with basketball, I honestly stopped listening when some of the “Golden Bachelorette” men walked in. Truly, the best part of the show — heck, the entire season so far.

We don’t get the full prom experience because, of course, Carolina has to pull Grant aside to ask her if what Rose said was true. Grant is just appalled someone could even say that because, “How could I be a player? I’m here to find a wife. I am here to find a wife.” We know, Grant.

Carolina wouldn’t say who told him this information — my blood boiled, don’t worry — but Grant starts blurting out names of people he think did this. I was speechless. Truly speechless. I could not believe he started naming people. He didn’t just slowly name them, he blurted out Bailey’s name. Then he quickly got up and said, “It has to be Rose.” Concerning how he knew that…

Rose apologies to Grant, but swears she heard him say that. Grant repeats over and over that he didn’t, but Rose stood her ground that he did. Honestly, I can see people wondering why Rose told Carolina, but I’m also like Rose is so sweet I can’t see her doing that for the wrong reasons, I truly just think she wanted her to know. Also, the fact that she stood her ground that hard makes me convinced that Grant said something along those lines — and the way Grant kept saying how he would never do that makes me think he did it.

Well, unfortunately that took up the entire prom. Guess it’s time for the rose ceremony — can the “Golden Bachelorette” men stay?

Grant handed out roses to Zoe, Juliana, Alexe, Dina, Natalie, Sarafiena and — in classic “Bachelor” fashion — the final rose went to Rose. Leaving Bailey, Alli Jo and Chloie. After he blurted out Bailey’s name, I was not surprised she went home; but, Alli Jo was really starting to grow on me and my poor Chloie better be on the beaches of Mexico this summer.

Stay tuned for next week where I am almost positive the Carolina and Rose drama will carry over — even to Madrid!

