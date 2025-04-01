What’s up with “The Bachelor?”

Photo courtesy of ABC Press kit / Graphic by Joseph Schamber

With “The Bachelor” season finale last week, fans awaited who bachelor Grant Ellis will choose as his final rose, some happy and some disappointed at the result. However, the usual fast-paced emotional intensity that makes the show so captivating doesn’t seem to be landing the same.

The drama seemed to dominate every episode, but not in an engaging, jaw-dropping way. Instead, it was filled with pettiness and unnecessary arguments. It picked up this previous finale, with buildup throughout the episode, as Grant did not know which girl to choose.

Grant, a fan favorite from previous season of “The Bachelorette,” came close to winning the heart of Season 21 star Jenn Tran.

Grant’s transformation has been a standout characteristic that viewers have keenly noticed, as it appears his priorities now lie far beyond settling down. This is shown in the release of his song just before the premiere that celebrates living in the moment and partying.

From day one, Grant seemed indecisive and uncertain with his feelings, all the way up to the finale.

Throughout the season, Grant sent home women that many felt didn’t deserve it. I question how contestants like Carolina Quixano and Zoe McGrady who have stirred up a lot of drama this season managed to outlast other strong contenders who were sent packing. Some of his choices come across as producers’ decision for the dramatics of the show, rather than Grant’s own feelings and connections.

Grant’s journey so far is like past Bachelor leads struggling with indecision and making choices that don’t always make sense to viewers. Fans are comparing him to Joey, and not in a good way, who was seen as more likable due to his authenticity, emotional maturity and consistency throughout the show. Meanwhile, Grant’s unpredictability has made people question his character and whether he is ready for marriage.

With fan favorites Juliana Pasquarosa and Litia Garr as the final two, there are compelling arguments for both women. Grant even struggled to decide between the two, and it seemed he made up his mind at the last minute. Still, it came as a surprise when Julianna was ultimately chosen, especially as it felt Litia was a front runner. Litia even confronted him, expressing she felt misled after Ellis said throughout the season that he wanted to end the show and was planning to propose to her, not Juliana.

Social media has not been kind to him either throughout the season. Posts about his instability have played a major role in shaping public opinion, specifically post-finale, often portraying him in a negative light. The online hatred was even addressed in the recent episode after Grant proposed to Julianna.

There’s growing speculation about Grant’s ability to be a husband to Juliana after what was said in the finale. His decision-making has raised doubts about the partner he will be to Julianna and, ultimately, if he makes the right choice for his future wife.

With the mixed reception this season, fans are losing interest, a struggle the franchise has had for years, and some believe it could have lasting effects on “The Bachelor.” Incorporating the Golden Bachelor contestants into this coming season’s “Bachelor in Paradise” has also received mixed signals. If fans continue to be unhappy, structural changes, especially in positive audience engagement, might not be beneficial, but necessary.

