Spoilers from Sophie: ‘The Bachelor: Week 6’

Photo by ABC Press Kit Via (Disney/Matt Sayles) Season 29 stars Grant Ellis as “The Bachelor.”

Breaking news: former “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei made an appearance on this weeks episode of “The Bachelor” — and it was easily my favorite moment from this entire season. In other news, during this week’s episode we finally got to learn more about who the final four women are, since we knew, well, absolutely nothing about any of them.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but unfortunately — hold the tears if you can — there was no Carolina drama this week. Instead, Grant traveled to the hometowns of Juliana, Zoe, Litia and Dina. From wedding photoshoots to pumpkin patches, let’s get right into Week 6 of “The Bachelor.”

Juliana’s Hometown Date

Let’s head on over to Boston for Juliana’s Hometown Date. Juliana takes Grant all over her hometown and continues to talk about her big Italian family and how well-known they are in her town — and how coincidental that she takes him to a pizza shop and the owner knows her…

Anyways, the two stop by a bunch of different bakeries before Juliana lists off the 20-ish people that Grant would be meeting later that day. We watched his smile slowly fade — I would’ve love to known Grant’s heart rate as she started listing name after name.

As the two step into Juliana’s backyard everyone goes — as Juliana’s aunts described it — “cray-cray.” And then, brace yourselves, this moment was so awkward. Grant leaned in to kiss Juliana and her dad said, “Woah. Did you just kiss my daughter in front of her whole Italian family?” I think Grant probably disassociated from his body when he said that; he looked like he saw a ghost.

Anyways, after that, Grant talked with Juliana’s mom, sister and dad and Juliana did the same. Juliana tells them how she is falling in love with Grant and how this feels different than her past relationships. And, despite that moment, Juliana’s dad really embraced Grant into their family and Grant said he would be lucky to have him as a father-in-law. Woah. That was a pretty bold statement for Grant to make when he still has three other dates.

When the two say goodbye, Grant tells Juliana he is also falling in love with her. Grant never “asked for your blessing” at ANY of the dates, something you truly never see from a “Bachelor.” What foreshadowing is this…?

Zoe’s Hometown Date

Now let’s travel over to New York City for Zoe’s date. Zoe being in the final four is honestly probably one of the most surprising things that has happened in “Bachelor Nation” in recent seasons. Zoe has never had a one-on-one date and somehow Grant is visiting her friends and family? I truly don’t understand. And — spoiler — somehow, she makes it to next week too.

If that wasn’t enough shock, Zoe decided to do a wedding photoshoot. Ah, I thought this “Bachelor” season, for multiple reasons, didn’t feel complete. We needed a wedding photoshoot! I know this has “producers” written all over it.

After they take engagement photos, Zoe shares with him who he’ll be meeting. She opened up about how she is not speaking with her adoptive parents right now, but he will be meeting her sister, friends and aunt and uncle. Before the two went to meet Zoe’s family, Grant strangely said, “I couldn’t have chosen a better person to go on this Hometown Date.” Grant. This isn’t a one-on-one date. She chose this date because, despite what you think, this is a Hometown Date.

Let’s quickly move past that. Grant gets asked by Zoe’s sister why he never took her on a one-on-one date. Iconic. Asking the questions we’re all wondering! Grant’s answer was so strange. After a lot of “ummms,” he said something along the lines of how the last two conversations sealed the deal for him? I don’t remember anything notable from their conversations happening. We got to see Zoe and her sister’s relationship, which really allowed us to see Zoe’s personality shine.

No “I’m falling in love with you,” or anything like that at the end of this date, but, apparently that didn’t matter to Grant…

Litia’s Hometown Date

Okay, it’s finally time for the date we’ve all been waiting for. The previews and promos of Grant worried Litia’s family will not accept him has led up to this moment. And, wow, was that anticlimactic.

As the two rode horses in Wyoming, Litia talked about how this has become her home after her grandma passed. Then Grant tells the camera the line we’ve heard over and over, “I’m not Mormon. I wear earrings, I have tattoos, I like to drink ‘sometimes’ and have fun.” Saying “have fun” was crazy. My mouth actually opened when he said that, like does he know her family will see this?

Actually, all of Grant’s worries were the complete opposite of what he expected. Both Litia’s mom and stepdad said that no matter what they will accept and embrace him in their family, leaving Grant to say he feels more calm.

Then, grab the tissues, Litia had the most heartwarming conversation with her grandpa. He talked about how he wishes his wife was still here, how he thinks about her every day and how he wishes Litia got more time with her father who passed away when she was just three months old. Aside from Joey coming to this episode, this was my second favorite moment of the season.

Sidenote: I don’t know who planned this, but having a “The Secret Life of Mormon Wives” commercial right after Litia’s date was absolutely crazy.

Dina’s Hometown Date

It’s time to head to Chicago for Dina’s Hometown Date. When she meets Grant, her vibe seems slightly off. The two talk and Dina shares how her father is a pastor, a deacon in their church and is very religious so they don’t approve of this process and will not be on this date; instead, Dina’s friends will meet Grant. Grant was definitely thrown off, especially since he’s made it clear family is really important to him, but more importantly, I truly felt so bad for Dina; however, she was able to remain really calm and composed.

As the two headed to the pumpkin patch, Grant met Dina’s friends. Throughout the night, the vibes were just off and the date seemed super short. Their connection brought them this far, but I think her family not coming was what Grant needed to make his decision.

Joey’s back!

All is right, Joey Graziadei is back. Joey sits down with Grant to talk about Hometown Dates, how they went and steps moving forward. Joey gives the most perfect, honest and amazing advice to Grant as his beautiful eyes gaze into the camera: “Yeah, just go with your gut.” He’s so well spoken. The producers knew it was needed for this season, and we thank you for it.

Rose ceremony

It’s time for probably one of the most important rose ceremonies of the whole season. The women who receive roses will attend Fantasy Suite Week with Grant next week, where they can spend an overnight date with him off-camera — something Litia said she already has concerns about.

Grant handed out roses to Juliana, Litia and Zoe, leaving Dina to be sent home. Unfortunately, this doesn’t come as a surprise, but for some reason Grant said to her walking out, “I was developing feelings for you.” Why would you share that Grant? Just why?

I know you were all so worried, but Carolina will be back next week! Don’t worry, it’s just for the Women Tell All. Buckle up, because I’m sure having to relive that drama next week will make us go crazy!

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].