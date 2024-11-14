Spoilers from Sophie: ‘The Golden Bachelorette Finale’

Photo by via ABC Press Kit THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE – Key Art. (Disney)

Wow. I cannot believe the first-ever season of “The Golden Bachelorette” has already come and gone. We started this season with 24 men and now we are down to two final men: Chock and Guy.

My initial predictions early in the season had Chock winning Joan’s heart; however, as the season progressed fans saw a side of Chock that could almost be seen as “controlling.” It definitely shifted my perspective on him and slowly I drifted from the idea of having him receiving the final rose.

From the beginning, Guy has always had a special place in “Bachelor Nation’s” heart. He is just a well-rounded, genuine and kind man that definitely has the intentions of treating Joan right.

So, without further ado, for the final time this “Golden Bachelorette” season, let’s get right into it.

Joan’s struggling

Following Pascal self-eliminating last week, Joan found herself questioning if she was capable of being loved again.

“Golden Bachelor” contestant Nancy gives Joan the much-needed girl-talk “Bachelor Nation” wanted. Nancy, of course, tells her that she has two amazing guys left and that Pascal leaving makes the choice easier for her. But Nancy, Joan wants the French man!

Chock meets Joan’s family

Very quickly Joan seems to move on from Pascal… phew. Now it’s time for her to be reunited with her family! Oh right, and Chock gets to meet them too.

Chock went to meet Joans kids, and unfortunately he came bearing no gifts… red flag? Anyways, Chock made most of “Bachelor Nation,” and Joan’s kids, uncomfortable when he said he was not afraid to kiss Joan in front of their families. Let’s just say Joan’s son’s reaction was how we were all feeling.

I suppose as time passed, Joan’s kids became more okay with Chock, or maybe it was just the fact that their mom clearly loves him, because they tell Joan “Chock is everything I would’ve hoped you’d find.”

Chock’s date

For some reason, there needs to be another date after each contestant meets Joan’s family, and at this point, we’re approaching 45 minutes into the show so it’s clear some sort of choice will be made quickly… ABC, you can’t fool us.

Chock got Joan a keychain with a note that talked about how he wants to move to New York with her — something they had talked about on a previous date.

Ending the date, Chock says he loves her and wants to marry her. Now, I am so happy for Joan, but something about Chock just feels off. I don’t want to say it isn’t genuine, but a part of me feels like he is almost “love-bombing” her.

Joan says she is not saying “I love you” until there is one person left. But don’t worry, Chock continues to say it!

Joan meets with Guy

Joan starts the scene with, “Today, Guy is supposed to meet my family, but I was thinking about the date I had with Chock.” A classic “Bachelor” way of saying she is about to dump the other man.

I already pulled my tissues out.

And of course, Guy is getting all ready for the date and talking about how excited he is. C’mon ABC, at least give him some warning.

For the cherry on top, it’s pouring outside. Mother Nature knows what’s up.

Anyways, Joan and Guy sit on his couch after he shows her his view… literally how precious. Joan then hits him with, “My biggest hope and my biggest fear were that I would have strong feelings for at least one person, and the scary part was that I would have to send somebody home, so I’m here to tell you that my heart belongs to somebody else.”

Guy’s face practically broke my heart. You could actually see his smile go to a frown. Immediately he starts crying and tells Joan how he was going to say he loves her today. Honestly, Kleenex should really think about doing a collaboration with “The Bachelor” franchise.

There isn’t much left for either of them to say, so they give each other hugs and go their separate ways. Of course, ABC had to film Guy in the pouring rain with tears coming down his face — as if the break-up wasn’t enough.

Guy and Joan on “After the Final Rose”

We cut into the live-studio audience, where thankfully Charles L. is present.

Jesse brings Guy out and asks the classic, “How do you feel watching that back for the first time?”

“The emotions I was feeling were sincere. I didn’t expect it. I thought I was the guy (Sorry that’s too punny),” Guy said. Guy then added how being on the show allowed him to see he could feel love again. Okay, now I need Guy and Charles L. to have a duo “Golden Bachelor” season.

Joan is then brought out on stage where Guy asks her if there was something missing from him. Joan assures him that it was just timing and if there was more of it she would’ve picked him… oh? How does Chock feel about that one?

Anyways, she ends the conversation by saying she hopes they can continue to be friends… not sure if Chock will let that slide after what she just said.

The “Final Golden Rose”

Well, it is finally time for Joan to get in her white dress and hand out the “Final Golden Rose.”

Chock meets Jesse on the beach all giddy and dressed up. He says he is still nervous, but I know deep down he thinks he’s the winner.

As he meets Joan on the beach, he lays it all out there by saying, “I stand here in front of you today, I’ve got an array of emotions. I’m so happy to be in your life and that you’re in mine. We’ve had a magical journey; it’s been absolutely incredible. And you’re the most giving, selfless woman I’ve ever met in my life.”

Joan responds with a speech of her own saying, “About a year and a half ago, I decided I needed love back in my life. From our first date in Disneyland, I could picture a future with you. I hadn’t felt that way about anyone in a long time. I waited until this moment to tell you that I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Oh boy, you guys, Chock is getting down on one knee. Chock says he’s been waiting forever to do this, even though I’m pretty sure they only film for like three weeks. Anyways, Joan says yes!

The two yell into the camera, “We’re engaged!” And ride off into the sunset on their boat with their much needed champagne in hand.

Are Chock and Joan still together?

Selfishly enough I would love some more drama, but the happy couple joins Jesse out on stage publicly engaged for the first time.

Just as we’re about to get into the past couple of months, for some reason Jesse needed to advertise that the college football playoffs are expanding to 12 teams. Ok?

After Jesse finishes promoting himself, Joan says to anyone looking for love, “​​I hope watching our journey gives you a little bit of hope, but hope isn’t enough — you have to take action.” And Chock adds onto that with, “Keep your eyes and ears open. You’re not going to find the right one unless you’re willing to risk it.”

ABC of course has to reward the couple for sticking together ’till the live finale by giving Chock, Joan and both of their families a trip to Disney. How cute…

Closing remarks

And just like that Joan’s season of “The Golden Bachelorette” has come to a close. But don’t worry, I’m eagerly awaiting Grant’s season of “The Bachelor.” I hope nothing but the best for him on his journey… but there better be some good drama!

In all seriousness, Joan, and this show, truly allowed people to see how a second chance at love is still possible and reality t.v. doesn’t need to be about tearing each other down; it can be about creating love and friendships along the way, finding hope in yourself and just enjoying life.

To everyone who reads Spoilers from Sophie, truly thank you so much. I started doing this series two years ago, and never imagined it would stick, let alone allow me to interview “The Golden Bachelorette,” so thank you.

I try to write exactly what I’m thinking as I watch, and I sure hope it makes you crack a little smile. Oh trust me, I can’t wait to do it all again Jan. 25 for Grant’s “Bachelor” season.

To fill the void in our “Bachelor” hearts until then, be on the lookout for more movie and TV show recaps coming soon!

Until then, I’ll “see” you all soon!

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].