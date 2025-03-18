Spoilers from Sophie: ‘The Bachelor: Week 8’

Photo by ABC Press Kit Via (Disney/Matt Sayles) Season 29 stars Grant Ellis as “The Bachelor.”

Well, we finally made it to the final two weeks of Grant’s journey to find love and — yes — the rumors are true: “Bachelor” Nation alumni Daisy Kent made an appearance this week.

The final three women, some “Bachelor” nation alumni and Grant, head to the Dominican Republic — a place that Grant said reflected his heritage and his late grandmother — for fantasy suite dates. This week, well, let’s just say, the conversations ranged from “I’m in love with you” to “My favorite color is blue…” And with that, let’s get right into Week 8.

Juliana’s fantasy suite date

Each of the three women sat down with “Bachelor” Nation alum to talk about their experiences. Juliana sat down with our favorite ever alum, Daisy Kent, who was one of the final two women in Joey’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Juliana opened up about being cheated on in her past relationships and being worried about how much she should open her heart to Grant, since there are other women involved. Daisy empathized with Juliana and shared that it is important she keep opening up otherwise the other relationships could progress further.

Unfortunately, Daisy’s screen time was minimal, but we cut to a lovely montage of Grant and Jesse Palmer playing basketball. Hallelujah.

We then jump — or should I say ride — right into the first date with Juliana, because the two go four-wheel driving through the jungle. Grant said he is looking to dive deeper with Juliana and learn more about her, and what better way to do that than a muddy drive through the jungle?

As we head into the evening portion of the date, Juliana opens up a lot about her past relationships sharing how she was, “Cheated on over and over and lied to.” Juliana then adds, “I’m still a little broken.” At this point, the two are both crying and Grant wipes Juliana’s tears — I can’t envision Grant picking anyone else after seeing this interaction. Grant then said that he would get through everything with her, and then they both said they are falling in love with each other.

Juliana then says the overnight date is a “No-brainer,” and as the two wake up the next morning Juliana added, “12 out of 10 experience.” Alright Juliana, this is a family show…

As the two say “Goodbye boyfriend” and “Goodbye girlfriend,” I’m honestly not even sure how Grant can go on the next date after having, what seemed like, such a perfect time with Juliana.

Zoe’s fantasy suite date

Well, the show must go on anyways as we jump into Zoe’s date. Zoe is seemingly the “odd-one out” with these final three women since she has never gotten a one-on-one date and clearly their relationship is behind.

Before the date, Zoe sat down with “Bachelor” Nation alumni Rachel Nance, who was in the final three of Joey’s season and also received the least amount of time heading into fantasy suite week. Rachel assures her to not worry and just continues to ask Grant a lot of questions and open up to him.

What better way to open up than a silent yoga date? Come on producers, that’s just brutal. Anyways, after the two do some unique yoga poses, they head into the evening portion of the date.

Zoe tells Grant, “Well, I actually don’t know much about you.” He then opens up about his childhood — unfortunately, something he did with most of the women in Week 1. Let’s just say Grant then asks Zoe what her favorite color is… and Zoe tells the camera that they “Got deep in conversations.” Well, to each their own!

The two decide to spend the night together and the next morning Grant shares that they talked about their similarities, how they understand each other a lot more and how he could see a future with her. I honestly think sometimes Grant digs himself a hole by saying things like that. It is so clear that he has such a strong connection with Juliana and Litia — I’m not sure why he would tell her those things and get her hopes up.

Litia’s fantasy suite date

As we saw in the previews last week, Litia is nervous about fantasy suite dates and if Grant will be intimate with other women. She shares these concerns with “Bachelor” Nation alum Kaity Biggar, who got engaged to former “Bachelor” Zach Shallcross. Kaity tells Litia how she wished she told Zach not to tell her what he did with the other women, and Litia shares that she will be using that advice with Grant.

Litia and Grant then go ziplining through the jungle and it was so clear — despite Grant thinking she was having “such a good time” — Litia was not… like, Grant, you have to see her facial expression right now. She said she didn’t feel well, but assumed it was just because of the nerves.

Litia seemed so off this entire date, but as we headed into the evening portion of the date, she seemed to be in better spirits. Litia shared how she would be okay with moving out of Utah, to which Grant added that he would want to stay close to his dad who is undergoing rehab in New Jersey.

Litia then said that her next goal would be to meet Grant’s family and get engaged. Grant gave a light giggle and then quickly asked her what her timeline for children would be. After Litia said she would want kids within the next couple of years, it seemed to give Grant some concern since he said he would want to build their relationship and travel.

Well, despite having some concern, Grant told Litia, “I do love you,” after she said she did not want to be intimate during the overnight date. Oh boy, Grant. Rookie “Bachelor” mistake. You never tell someone you love them with other people still there — he just dug himself an even larger hole.

The two spend the night together and then next morning they share how they are at a really good place; however, Grant tells cameras he is slightly spiraling. He said this is only the second time he’s told someone he loves them and he doesn’t know what to do since he is feeling the same way about someone else too… Oh, Grant. Just… good luck!

Rose ceremony

Unfortunately, this rose ceremony did not come as a surprise. Grant gave his final two roses to Litia and Juliana, leaving Zoe to be sent home. Grant told Zoe that this is very hard for him to do, but Zoe said she understands.

Well, now Grant is left with this hole he dug himself. I would’ve thought at the beginning of the episode that Juliana would be the one; however, after he literally told Litia he is in love with her, I can’t imagine him not picking her.

We cut to Grant talking with his family next week and end on him saying, “I love both of them; I don’t know what to do,” and Grant’s mom saying, “You need to get out.” Get out of what? Will Grant end up alone? Does he flip a coin between the two? So many questions, yet we have to wait a whole week — and a three-hour episode — to find out.

Rest up, because I’m sure next week’s episode will be absolutely crazy.

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].