Spoilers from Sophie: ‘The Golden Bachelorette: Week 6’

How did we already make it to Hometown Week with only four men left? But, we finally got to do some traveling this week. From Nevada to Kansas, with a stop in Chicago, let’s get right into it.

Guy’s hometown

Heading over right into the gorgeous Lake Tahoe, Guy and Joan start off on a beautiful boat ride through the lake.

Guy shares that if you make a wish on Lake Tahoe, it’ll come true. I’m still wondering if that is real, but either way I love the creativity.

We are then met with Guy’s children, grandchildren and siblings. The conversations go pretty much perfectly. You honestly couldn’t have asked for better reactions from his family.

No surprise that this was a very brief date, because we unfortunately had no good drama — Joan even ended the date by saying it was “perfect.” So happy for them, but I sure could use some good drama.

Pascal’s hometown

Now this is when the fun begins. Pascal brings Joan to his favorite coffee shop in the Chicago suburbs — which made my day because I have been to this exact spot, so I’ve basically met Joan and Pascal.

Following a cute coffee date, Pascal takes Joan to the salon he owns. Joan is greeted by warm welcomes from the crazy amount of people in the salon — she even got to shampoo someone!

Then the two catch up with Pascal’s children, grandchildren and friends. Joan sits down with his daughter where Joan expresses that she is worried Pascal will not pick her if she picks him, a classic “Bachelor/Bachelorette” line spoken at Hometown Week.

Pascal’s daughter tells him that to which Pascal seemed somewhat shocked, but also how could he not see that happening when he has barely opened up to her.

Joan seems to share some concerns about Pascal but every time they interact, I don’t see those worries on her face at all.

Jordan’s hometown

Staying right in the heart of Chicago, Jordan and Joan get some good-old fashioned Lou Malnati’s deep dish pizza.

After taking down a classic Chicago shot of Jeppson’s Malört, the two connect with Jordan’s family at his house. Immediately his children start crying when they see him, truly showing Jordan’s character.

Joan also tells Jordan’s daughter that she is worried Jordan would not pick her if she picked him. Now I do understand because, as much as Jordan is so nice and respectful, he has not opened up nearly as much as the other men have.

Joan said she left the date feeling very worried and conflicted about her connection with Jordan… uh, oh.

Chock’s hometown

Okay, I have to admit I was a huge fan of Chock; however, after last week’s episode, something about him has shifted in my mind. He seemed very controlling, and almost too perfect to Joan’s face but then different when she wasn’t there.

But Joan heads out to Kansas to meet Chock and his family. Once she arrives, they hold a tree planting ceremony for his mom who passed away during Week 3 of the show.

This was such a meaningful moment for Joan to truly feel like she is a part of Chock’s family and learn more about his family and his mom.

Joan shares she is very confident in her relationship with Chock and could potentially see him being the one. Then Chock drops the “I’m falling for you, Joan,” bomb which pretty much solidified his rose for this week.

Rose ceremony

Alright, it all comes down to this. There are three roses on the table, meaning one man will be sent home. Joan shares with Jesse that she is confident about two men, but the other two — insinuating Pascal and Jordan — she is not confident with.

Joan, to no surprise, hands out her first rose to Chock. She then gives her next one to Guy, and to deep surprise she gives her final rose to Pascal saying, “sometimes you just have to take a risk.” I think even Pascal was shocked.

This leaves poor Jordan to be sent home, and as Joan put it to him “time was just not on our side.” I do have to say Jordan was one of my favorites left, so this one stung.

Oh boy, let’s get ready for next week as we are left with the final three men who travel for their overnight dates in Tahiti. I’m sure it will be the most dramatic overnight dates ever…

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].