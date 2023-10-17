Spoilers from Sophie: ‘The Golden Bachelor: Week 3’

Photo by courtesy of ABC 72-year-old Gerry Turner is the first Golden Bachelor.

Tensions began rising this week at the Bachelor mansion, as 13 women are fighting for Gerry Turner’s love. This is the first episode in the season where we begin to see the side of the women that some of us didn’t expect to see.

The episode jumps right into viewers learning that April, Susan, Kathy and Nancy have created their own group called “ASKN.” These four are giving little digs at each of the women and even commenting on how they are dressing — this was just a sneak peak before the drama went down.

After “ASKN” gives us all the inside scoop, all of the women attend a talent show group date where Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe helped run. Everyone was just so excited to show Gerry their talents and he was even more excited to watch everyone while cheering them on.

Sandra started us off with some jokes, and then we got into Leslie showing off her dancing skills which quickly got awkward as she was grinding on Gerry. But it was so refreshing to just see everyone supporting each other. Joan ended the night with a heartfelt poem, which ultimately led her to get the rose at their dinner date.

But things took a turn in Joan and Gerry’s relationship, when Joan revealed she got a text from her daughter — she had just given birth and was experiencing some complications — and needed her home. When Joan told Gerry, he was so heartbroken yet so understanding.

After an emotional goodbye, Gerry has his one-on-one date with Ellen. Ellen got all dressed up, and the two of them went off for a hot air balloon ride. It was so sweet to hear how Gerry was just happy to see Ellen smiling and how they both talked about the simple life.

For the first dramatic moment of the season, we see Theresa and Kathy get into a little bit of an argument. Theresa is honestly sharing way too much about her and Gerry’s relationship and I would be annoyed too. No matter the age, watching the people around you date the same person is definitely challenging.

As the drama heads into the cocktail party Theresa and Kathy have a chat. Kathy pretty much just calls her out for everything that she has been doing and Theresa runs to her bedroom crying. Gerry goes to check-in on Theresa and tells her to not let it bother her.

Unclear if the drama is resolved or not, we head into the rose ceremony. Theresa ended up getting the last rose handed out, leaving Edith and Christina to be sent home. But before the episode can end on a happy note, Theresa tells Kathy that Gerry met her in her bedroom when he was checking in on her. Kathy practically calls her dumb to her face, but honestly — at this point — how can Theresa not read the room?

This week finally got into a bit of drama, but we were also able to see the connections being formed more and more, as well as maybe even learning a lesson about enjoying life. The women who remain include Leslie, Ellen, Sandra, Susan, Faith, Nancy, April, Theresa and Kathy.

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].