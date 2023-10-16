The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Plugged-in: A lot of losing on the road

Byline photo of Sophia Woods
Sophia WoodsOctober 16, 2023

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Men’s Soccer Continues to Struggle  

The Golden Eagles suffered another loss this week after starting the season with six wins.

  • Marquette was defeated 3-2 by UConn Saturday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss.  
  • The Golden Eagles scored twice in the first half, but the Huskies scored two late goals to win the game. 
  • Graduate student forward Brooklyn Merl received a red card in the 67th minute for shoving a member of the UConn coaching staff.

Volleyball No Longer Undefeated

The Golden Eagles lost their first Big East game this season in a 1-1 week.

  • Senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton had 18 kills in Marquette’s 3-1 win over Seton Hall Friday.
  • Against the St. John’s Red Storm Saturday, the Golden Eagles were unable to close the match, losing 3-2 in five sets
  • The loss drops Marquette to second place in the Big East standings.

Women’s Soccer Missing Shots  

The Golden Eagles were unable to win either of their road games, ending with a 0-1-1 record for the week.  

  • Both teams got red cards in the second half and played with only 10 players for the last 38 minutes of the game.

Happening This Week:

  • Men’s soccer vs. DePaul Wednesday 7:05 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. 
  • Women’s soccer vs. Georgetown 7 p.m. Thursday CST at Valley Fields. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. 
  • Volleyball at Butler Friday 5 p.m. CST at Hinkle Fieldhouse.  
  • Volleyball at Xavier Saturday 5 p.m. CST at the Cintas Center. 
  • Men’s soccer at Akron Saturday 6 p.m. CST at FirstEnergy Stadium. Follow @MikeySeversonMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. 

This story was written by Sophia Woods. She can be reached at @[email protected] or on Twitter/X @SophiaWoodsMU.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Sophia Woods
Sophia Woods is a first-year student from Plainfield, Illinois studying business management and journalism and the Assistant Sports Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 year. She has experience in writing sports and feature articles. Outside of writing, Sophia enjoys snowmobiling, spending time with family and playing tennis.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *