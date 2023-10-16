Plugged-in: A lot of losing on the road

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Men’s Soccer Continues to Struggle

The Golden Eagles suffered another loss this week after starting the season with six wins.

Marquette was defeated 3-2 by UConn Saturday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss.

The Golden Eagles scored twice in the first half, but the Huskies scored two late goals to win the game.

Graduate student forward Brooklyn Merl received a red card in the 67th minute for shoving a member of the UConn coaching staff.

Volleyball No Longer Undefeated

The Golden Eagles lost their first Big East game this season in a 1-1 week.

Senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton had 18 kills in Marquette’s 3-1 win over Seton Hall Friday.

losing 3-2 in five sets Against the St. John’s Red Storm Saturday, the Golden Eagles were unable to close the match,

The loss drops Marquette to second place in the Big East standings.

Women’s Soccer Missing Shots

The Golden Eagles were unable to win either of their road games, ending with a 0-1-1 record for the week.

Against Providence, Marquette gave up a late goal in the 82 nd resulting in a 1-0 loss minute,. Senior goalkeeper Mikki Easter finished the match with seven saves.

The Golden Eagles then drew the Villanova Wildcats 1-1 Sunday afternoon . After being down 1-0 at halftime, sophomore Josie Bieda tied the game up 1-1 with a turn-around shot.

53′ | Here’s a look at Bieda’s equalizer, but moments later each team has a player sent off on a straight red card after some post whistle pushing and shoving. Isa Cook off for MU. pic.twitter.com/hApQKGd0xa — MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) October 15, 2023

Both teams got red cards in the second half and played with only 10 players for the last 38 minutes of the game.

Happening This Week:

@MatthewBaltzMU Men’s soccer vs. DePaul Wednesday 7:05 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Followon Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

@KaylynnWrightMU Women’s soccer vs. Georgetown 7 p.m. Thursday CST at Valley Fields. Followon Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

Volleyball at Butler Friday 5 p.m. CST at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Volleyball at Xavier Saturday 5 p.m. CST at the Cintas Center.

@MikeySeversonMU Men’s soccer at Akron Saturday 6 p.m. CST at FirstEnergy Stadium. Followon Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This story was written by Sophia Woods. She can be reached at @[email protected] or on Twitter/X @SophiaWoodsMU.