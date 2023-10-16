Plugged-in: A lot of losing on the road

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.
Men’s Soccer Continues to Struggle
The Golden Eagles suffered another loss this week after starting the season with six wins.
- Marquette was defeated 3-2 by UConn Saturday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss.
- The Golden Eagles scored twice in the first half, but the Huskies scored two late goals to win the game.
- Graduate student forward Brooklyn Merl received a red card in the 67th minute for shoving a member of the UConn coaching staff.
Volleyball No Longer Undefeated
The Golden Eagles lost their first Big East game this season in a 1-1 week.
- Senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton had 18 kills in Marquette’s 3-1 win over Seton Hall Friday.
- Against the St. John’s Red Storm Saturday, the Golden Eagles were unable to close the match, losing 3-2 in five sets.
- The loss drops Marquette to second place in the Big East standings.
Women’s Soccer Missing Shots
The Golden Eagles were unable to win either of their road games, ending with a 0-1-1 record for the week.
- Against Providence, Marquette gave up a late goal in the 82nd minute, resulting in a 1-0 loss. Senior goalkeeper Mikki Easter finished the match with seven saves.
- The Golden Eagles then drew the Villanova Wildcats 1-1 Sunday afternoon. After being down 1-0 at halftime, sophomore Josie Bieda tied the game up 1-1 with a turn-around shot.
53′ | Here’s a look at Bieda’s equalizer, but moments later each team has a player sent off on a straight red card after some post whistle pushing and shoving. Isa Cook off for MU. pic.twitter.com/hApQKGd0xa
— MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) October 15, 2023
- Both teams got red cards in the second half and played with only 10 players for the last 38 minutes of the game.
Happening This Week:
- Men’s soccer vs. DePaul Wednesday 7:05 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Women’s soccer vs. Georgetown 7 p.m. Thursday CST at Valley Fields. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Volleyball at Butler Friday 5 p.m. CST at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
- Volleyball at Xavier Saturday 5 p.m. CST at the Cintas Center.
- Men’s soccer at Akron Saturday 6 p.m. CST at FirstEnergy Stadium. Follow @MikeySeversonMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
This story was written by Sophia Woods. She can be reached at @[email protected] or on Twitter/X @SophiaWoodsMU.