Q&A with new women’s soccer head coach Chris Allen

Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorFebruary 13, 2024
Chris Allen was the associate head coach at St. Louis University before Marquette. (Photo via @marquettewsoc on Instagram.)

Chris Allen — the fifth head coach in Marquette women’s soccer history — starts his first season at the helm of a Division I program in six months on a mission to bring the Golden Eagles back into the national spotlight.

Last week, Allen took a few minutes to speak with the Marquette Wire. Questions and answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.

How are you liking Marquette so far?

What are your expectations and goals for the upcoming season?

I believe in more of a player-up organization as opposed to a top-down directives and stuff like that. And so right now, we are in the process within not only our team, our individual meetings, (but) we have a leadership council that the team voted on and put kids into. And our first meeting with them is actually tomorrow. For me, I would like to hear what their goals are, what their objectives are and stuff like that. And I think that we can then craft that together as to where we wanna go, but more importantly, how we want to get there at that point.

So, I think it is a base expectation to be participating in the Big East postseason tournament. I think our kids have talked about that quite a bit and whatnot from that standpoint. But I think just overall, it’s trying to be the best versions of ourselves and focusing on that process. And then I think the rest will take care of itself. But you know these young women have just been absolutely just crushing it. Really, really working hard and just couldn’t be more excited to be their coach.

Do you plan to make any changes to the current coaching staff?

I can’t answer that right now. I think stuff will be coming out here shortly as to what’s going on, but I would love to follow up later, but at this time, I’m not exactly in a position to say.

What kind of culture do you want to instill within the program and how are you going to implement that moving forward?

At the foundation of the culture that we’re trying to build is one that is focused on servant leadership. In order to lead, you must first serve. And so, our team was given a book that really dives into what that’s gonna look like and start to have some really kind of challenging conversations and really putting the focus on how they are serving one another. And at times, that’s holding people accountable. At times, it’s showing empathy. At times, it’s just listening more than talking, but we are going to be a servant leadership culture off the field, but then that’s going to play into how we want to play on the field is that we’re gonna serve one another.

We’re gonna go together. If one player makes it aggressive rotation, we are all making an aggressive rotation. So, we’re really trying to form that bond right now and the expectations of what that looks like, but really excited to begin to unpack some of these things, work through our culture, and our team seems to be just a very eager about that and just pumped up to see where we can take this and where we can go. And I think we’re gonna put forth a team and an effort that the Marquette University community will be very proud of.

This story was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU. 

