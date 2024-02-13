Q&A with new women’s soccer head coach Chris Allen

It’s been better than I had anticipated, and I anticipated it to be pretty good if I’m being honest. The welcoming nature of the community and just anyone dropping anything and willing to help me out. It really is a special place and it’s been amazing from the administration, just the general people and the team has been just absolutely amazing, and I’ve told the story a couple of times, but when I first met them, I think I got the job offer on a Wednesday. (I) had to tell SLU (Saint Louis University) and told the team in the locker room at like 2:30 on a Thursday afternoon, then flew immediately up here to Marquette and I’d been at SLU for eight years and it was really hard.

It was a very emotional kind of goodbye and then to like, get ready to walk into that Marquette room and meet the team. I was like, scared out of my mind. You know what I mean? And I walked in, and they started applauding and it (was) just relief and just excitement. And they really picked me up in a moment where, I was just in a tough spot. And I will forever be grateful for them and stuff like that. So, it was amazing.

What are you most excited about for the upcoming season?

I love building and building teams and whatnot and it stems back to not only at Saint Louis University, but my high school days as well being a teacher and coach from that standpoint. And so, I think there’s just a tremendous opportunity to build this program back to a place of conference relevance and national relevance and both conference and national prominence that it’s already been on that stage before. And I think the kids are hungry for it. And they are working their butts off right now and we’re getting after it. And so that’s what I think I’m most excited for is like the alumni, just the pride in the program and really, really bringing that back and just pumped up about it.

It’s going to be your first collegiate season as a head coach. How gratifying is it for you to be able to say, ‘I’m at the head of a Division I program’?

And not only that, to be at Marquette University and, you know, within an unbelievable conference in the Big East and whatnot. And so, you know, I would be remiss, like it is special. Do not get me wrong, but man, I’m really standing on the shoulders of people that have supported me and people that have believed in me and so part of it is, you know, doing it for them. I’m just honored to be given this opportunity. I feel incredibly privileged, so to lead this group and whatnot, but you know, I’m just a small part of it if I’m being really honest. This team has wrapped me up, they’ve embraced me. And I’m excited to go into battles with them, and we do this all together. It’s gonna be fun.

You talked about your eight years at SLU and your high school coaching experience. How do you believe that experience has prepared you for this moment?

I’m a true believer that the person drives the player at that point. And I found that to be the most important kind of cultural items in that, you know, if our people feel valued, our players will feel valued and stuff like that. And so I put a massive focus on the connection with our players and getting to kind of know them, understanding how they like to be coached. It’s no different than if I’m being honest. I was a biology teacher. I’m a biology dork in that respect, but you’d walk into that classroom and there’s 28 different students and 28 different intellects, 28 different learning strategies, 28 different socioeconomic statuses, and really trying to create relationships with them to get the best out of each and every student at that point.

And some of them were going go on to be like nurses and PT, and science was going to be at the backdrop, and some of them wanted nothing to do with biology at that point. And I think in my career, I’ve developed a unique skill set and lots of tools in the tool belt to be able to connect with a multitude of players and stuff like that. I’m just so excited about it. I’m so excited to be working with these kids. We’re starting to really do individual meetings and beginning to unpack that, and it’s just really exciting.

Talking about relationships, that sounds a bit like Shaka Smart.

Oh my goodness. I got to go to one of his practices and whatnot, but at the end of the day, a coach is a coach is a coach. You know what I mean? Whether it’s, you know, C team, JV girls soccer or at the height of the Big East at Marquette University, if you treat people with respect, you’re open, honest and transparent with them, you give them a game plan and a map of how we believe that they can be successful, you find that people run through a wall for you. If you put that effort into them, they’re going to put that effort back into you.