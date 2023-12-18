Plugged-in: Basketball can’t stop, won’t stop

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Two Women’s Basketball Seniors Score Season-Highs

Seniors Liza Karlen and Jordan King helped No. 19 Marquette stay undefeated with two season-high point performances in a 2-0 week.

The Golden Eagles (11-0, 1-0 Big East) beat the No. 20 Creighton Bluejays 76-70 Wednesday night

“Liza (Karlen) was good the entire game and she just keeps proving herself to just make timely baskets,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said after the game, “whether it’s a big one down the stretch, whether it’s when we’re in a scoring drought.”

King helped the Golden Eagles beat the Appalachian State Mountaineers 99-91

Men’s Basketball Survives Non-Conference Finale

No. 7 Marquette went another year without “epitomizing brutality,” which is what CBS college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein defines losing a buy game as.

The Golden Eagles (9-2) narrowly beat the St. Thomas Tommies 84-79

“We’ve seen all the teams around the country losing games like this,” junior forward David Joplin said after the win.

Senior forward Oso Ighodaro finished the game with 21 points, shooting 7-for-10 from the field.

Sophomore guard Sean Jones got his first and second-career dunks in the game, which happened to take place on his birthday.

Frank Pelaez is Stepping Down as Women’s Soccer Head Coach

Pelaez, who just finished his fourth year at the Golden Eagles’ helm, is stepping down from his position release from Marquette Athletics.

After the news was announced, the Marquette Wire inquired about specific details about Pelaez’s departure from the program. The Wire asked specifically if Pelaez was fired or not, as the release did not specify, but did not receive an explicit answer, being told by an athletics spokesperson in an email that “the release has the details we are sharing.”

Pelaez amassed a 27-29-8 overall record while going 14-19-5 in Big East play in his four years as head coach.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.