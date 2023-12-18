The student news site of Marquette University

Plugged-in: Basketball can’t stop, won’t stop

Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorDecember 18, 2023

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Two Women’s Basketball Seniors Score Season-Highs

Seniors Liza Karlen and Jordan King helped No. 19 Marquette stay undefeated with two season-high point performances in a 2-0 week.

“Liza (Karlen) was good the entire game and she just keeps proving herself to just make timely baskets,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said after the game, “whether it’s a big one down the stretch, whether it’s when we’re in a scoring drought.”

Men’s Basketball Survives Non-Conference Finale

No. 7 Marquette went another year without “epitomizing brutality,” which is what CBS college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein defines losing a buy game as.

“We’ve seen all the teams around the country losing games like this,” junior forward David Joplin said after the win.

  • Senior forward Oso Ighodaro finished the game with 21 points, shooting 7-for-10 from the field.
  • Sophomore guard Sean Jones got his first and second-career dunks in the game, which happened to take place on his birthday.

Frank Pelaez is Stepping Down as Women’s Soccer Head Coach

  • Pelaez, who just finished his fourth year at the Golden Eagles’ helm, is stepping down from his position, effectively immediately, Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Scholl announced Saturday night in a release from Marquette Athletics.
  • After the news was announced, the Marquette Wire inquired about specific details about Pelaez’s departure from the program. The Wire asked specifically if Pelaez was fired or not, as the release did not specify, but did not receive an explicit answer, being told by an athletics spokesperson in an email that “the release has the details we are sharing.”
  • Pelaez amassed a 27-29-8 overall record while going 14-19-5 in Big East play in his four years as head coach.

Happening This Week:

  • Men’s basketball at Providence Tuesday 7:30 p.m. CST at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Women’s basketball vs Bucknell Thursday 12 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Men’s basketball vs Georgetown Friday 6 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a sophomore from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the Executive Sports Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.

