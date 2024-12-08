The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Takeaways from No. 5 Marquette’s 88-74 win over No. 11 Wisconsin

Byline photo of Mikey Severson
Mikey Severson, Sports ReporterDecember 8, 2024
Senior forward David Joplin scored 13 points Saturday afternoon in Marquette’s 88-74 over No. 11 Wisconsin (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).

Despite a gritty, back-and-forth first half and then subsequently trailing 39-37 at the intermission against rival No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 5 Marquette men’s basketball (9-1,) was able to secure a convincing 88-74 win over the Badgers (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) in front of a record crowd (18,107) at Fiserv Forum.

The win marks the first time Marquette has beaten Wisconsin in the Shaka Smart era, with their last victory over the Badgers occurring during the 2020-21 season.

Kam Jones propels Marquette’s second half storm

With 13 points at half, and the Golden Eagles down two, senior guard Kam Jones took matters into his own hands by posting his second 32-point game of the season, with his first in the season opener against Stony Brook.  Additionally, he put in three baskets from downtown, six assists, four steals and two rebounds. He even converted a four-point-play along the way, with 12 minutes remaining in the game on a corner three. After that, the Golden Eagles never relinquished control of the contest.

Jones said that a point of emphasis for improvement this past summer, was for him to play at a high level from start to finish.

“That’s something that Coach Smart and I were big on in the offseason, in my previous years here I’ve had a lot of good halves, and what we wanted to grow in was having good games,” Jones said. “So, meaning you have a good first half, now you go to the locker room, now it’s not your time to think everything is cool and not staying aggressive.”

Limiting the free throw opportunities 

A key factor in the first half scoring for both sides was free throw shooting, with Wisconsin shooting 11-for-12, and graduate student guard John Tonje frequently stepping up to the charity stripe, going 7-for-8 in the opening 20 minutes.

Tonje was absent from the free throw line in the second half, as Marquette cut Wisconsin’s free throw attempts in half in the second frame. Defensively, Marquette forced 16 turnovers from Wisconsin, while only giving up five themselves.

Ben Gold’s presence beyond the box score 

Despite the Golden Eagles having four players finishing in double digit scoring (Kam Jones, David Joplin, Stevie Mitchell and Chase Ross), junior forward Ben Gold’s impact on the game was evident when he found sophomore guard Tre Norman in the paint with a behind-the-back pass with seven and a half minutes remaining to fortify a double-digit lead.

Gold finished with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and a block, but head coach Shaka Smart says that his greatest contributions for the team didn’t come via the stat sheet.

“He has probably the most important trait one can have, which is humility,” Smart said. “But you see that growing through our first ten games, I love on that play, there was a willingness on his part to drive, which he was hesitant with that at Iowa State.

“He drove, he drew help and then made a heads up play to throw behind his back. You know, we call him a big guard with the initials B.G., he really is that, he’s 6-foot-10, and he plays the five spot for us, but man, he’s like a guard and he can be a playmaker.”

This article was written by Mikey Severson; he can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MikeySeversonMU

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Ben Gold
Damarius Owens scored a career-high 14 points in Marquette's win over Stonehill. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette's bench answers Shaka Smart's call with best week of season
Junior guard Chase Ross (left) and redshirt first-year forward Caedin Hamilton (right) earned a combined 15 points in No. 10 Marquette's 94-62 win over Western Carolina. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
No. 10 Marquette uses balanced scoring to rout Western Carolina 94-62
Tyler Kolek celebrates with his team after advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Tyler Kolek's memorable NCAA Tournament weekend
David Joplin hit two game-sealing free throws in Marquette's 81-77 win over Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles perform in the clutch to beat Colorado 81-77 and move to Sweet 16
Also tagged with Coach Shaka Smart
Kam Jones finished Saturday's 88-74 win over Wisconsin with 32 points. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
In Marquette's long-sought win over Wisconsin, a hug highlights the weight of the moment
Kam Jones scored 14 points on 6-for-21 shooting in Wednesday night's loss. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette's defense runs out of steam in first loss of the season, 81-70
Marquette debuted throwback jerseys Wednesday night in its game against Stonehill. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Throwback jerseys the amalgamation of tradition and innovation
David Joplin scored a career-high 29 points in Marquette's 80-69 win over Georgia. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
David Joplin scores career-high 29 points in 80-69 win over Georgia
Also tagged with Kam Jones
Marquette men's basketball is 6-0 for the first time in 13 years (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Baltz's Book: Marquette cracks the top 10 once again, Joplin continues to dominate in small gyms and other thoughts
Kam Jones vaulted himself further into Marquette lore with a 17-point, 13-rebound and 10-assist triple double, the men's basketball program's first in 21 years. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Kam Jones makes history with first triple-double since Dwyane Wade
Kam Jones was named the Big East Player of the Week Monday morning after averaging 20 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists last week (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Baltz's Book: Mitchell flashes offensive prowess, first-years starting to make serious impact
Senior guard Kam Jones was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll after averaging 28 points on 76.7 percent shooting from the field last week. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Baltz's Book: Jones rises to the occasion, finding MUBB's Robin
About the Contributor
Mikey Severson
Mikey Severson, Sports Reporter
Mikey Severson is a sophomore from St. Charles, Illinois majoring in Journalism, with a minor in Sports Management. He is a Sports Reporter for the 2024-25 school year. In his free time, Mikey enjoys watching football, playing tennis & pickleball, hanging out with friends and trying new foods. He is excited to provide engaging coverage of sports within the Marquette community.