The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Takeaways from Marquette’s 30-point win over Providence Tuesday night

Byline photo of Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerFebruary 26, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Marquette men’s basketball defeats Providence 82-52 on Tuesday, February 25th at Fiserv Forum.

Coming from a world where it seemed as though everything went wrong for the No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles on Friday in Philadelphia, Tuesday was the inverse.

In front of Dwyane Wade and the home crowd at Fiserv Forum, Marquette (21-7, 12-5 Big East) trounced the Providence Friars (12-16, 6-11 Big East) 82-52, completing its first regular season sweep over Providence under head coach Shaka Smart.

Smart, who was looking for his team to provide some fight after Friday’s loss to the Villanova Wildcats, praised his team’s efforts Tuesday, comparing them to a pride of lions.

“Make no mistake about it, it’s when that ball goes up in the air, and the lights are on and popcorn is popping, that’s when it really matters the most, and you got teams desperate to beat you,” Smart said. “I thought our guys had good hunger.”

“I was carrying around a laminated picture of five lions, and I just kept showing that to the guys,” Smart said. “These lions aren’t worried about much; they are just trying to eat.”

They didn’t just eat, they feasted.

Marquette’s balanced scoring attack fused with creating 18 turnovers and reaching the team’s ever-important goal of 32 deflections was a meal satisfactory to the king of the pride.

Here are two takeaways from Marquette’s successful hunt.

3-Pointer Party

As a unit, the Golden Eagles were shooting just 31.6 percent from the 3-point line since the start of conference play heading into Tuesday night’s win. Marquette responded by setting a new season-high in 3-pointers tried and made.

Senior guards Kam Jones and Stevie Mitchell each made four triples, a career-high mark for Mitchell. He finished with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor.

I loved how Stevie shot the ball with aggressiveness,” Smart said on his guard’s performance. “He shot the ball well all year when his mind is clear, and he definitely did that tonight.”

For Mitchell, it was just another day in the office filled with EGBs.

“My efforts kind of been poor for a few games, so just stepping up with that and being the head of spirit, the heart, the engine, whatever it may be,” Mitchell said. 

Jones tallied 17 points on 6-for-11 from the field and dished seven assists.

Ben’s Big Day

Since the start of conference play, junior forward Ben Gold has averaged 5.9 points-per-game, contributing only four double-digit performances.

The junior forward exploded for a career-high 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the floor, including making three triples on five attempts.

“I’m doing the same thing every single day, I’m putting the work in, and I see it paying off, whether it’s in practice, in games,” Gold said. “It’s likelittle sigh of relief to see it happen in games, but I know it’s there. My teammates, get me in that position to be able to help me get those open shots and help them out.”

Smart said Gold’s performances this season are badges of honor.

“I think what’s occurred with Ben in the last several games is awesome for his development,” Smart said. “Because he can look in the mirror and he can say,You know what, I’m a good player, and I’ve dealt with some challenges. I can play with any of these guys, my teammates, my coaches believe in me.'”

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X. 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Ben Gold
Marquette has won seven straight games against Villanova.
PREVIEW: No. 10 Marquette aims to take down Villanova for the eighth consecutive time
Students wait for the start of Marquette's second-ever student-only game at the Al McGuire Center on Nov. 8.
Marquette's Top 10 Sports Moments of 2024
Marquette hasn't won at Providence since February 2019.
PREVIEW: No. 8 Marquette's historically difficult matchup at Providence will be won or lost in the paint
Senior forward David Joplin scored 13 points Saturday afternoon in Marquette's 88-74 over No. 11 Wisconsin (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Takeaways from No. 5 Marquette's 88-74 win over No. 11 Wisconsin
Also tagged with Head Coach Shaka Smart
Marquette men's basketball has been ranked inside the AP top 25 for 48 straight weeks, now the fourth-longest streak in the country.
Baltz's Book: Marquette's stock continues to trend the wrong way at the wrong time
Chones gives a speech at halftime last Tuesday.
Jim Chones becomes the 10th player to have their Marquette jersey retired
The Golden Eagles have now won six in a row against the Blue Demons
Takeaways from No. 18 Marquette's win over DePaul to taste victory for the first time in two weeks
Marquette now sits in a tie for second place in the Big East with Creighton at 9-2.
Baltz's Book: Slow starts beginning to catch up with MU, missed free throws prove costly and breaking down the big week ahead
Also tagged with Stevie Mitchell
MU has won four of the teams' last five matchups.
PREVIEW: No. 11 Marquette looks to bounce back and take control of second place in the Big East versus the red-hot Creighton Bluejays
Senior guard Stevie Mitchell has earned 63 steals so far this season, the most he has tallied in a single season at Marquette. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Stevie Mitchell named to Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
PREVIEW: No. 11 Marquette attempts to get back in the win column against the 12th ranked, red hot Johnnies
PREVIEW: No. 11 Marquette attempts to get back in the win column against the 12th ranked, red hot Johnnies
Stevie Mitchell drives to the basket in No. 9 Marquette's 78-69 win over Butler on Tue. Jan 28 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Another career night for Stevie Mitchell powers No. 9 Marquette to 78-69 win over Butler
About the Contributor
Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio Producer
Trevor Hilson is from Muskegon, Michigan and he is a journalism major. He is the Sports Audio Producer for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, he plays a lot of golf and gives lessons to his friends. He is excited for the national championship banner going into the Fiserv rafters for men's hoops at the start of next season.