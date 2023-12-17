Women’s soccer head coach Frank Pelaez is stepping down from program

Marquette women’s soccer head coach Frank Pelaez is stepping down from his position, effectively immediately, Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Scholl announced Saturday night in a release from Marquette Athletics.

After the news was announced, the Marquette Wire inquired about specific details about Pelaez’s departure from the program. The Wire asked specifically if Pelaez was fired or not, as the release did not specify, but did not receive an explicit answer, being told by an athletics spokesperson in an email that “the release has the details we are sharing.”

Here is what you need to know:

This past fall, Pelaez completed his fourth season at the helm of the Golden Eagles, leading them to a 5-10-4 record and 2-6-2 record in Big East play. He finished with an overall record of 27-29-8 while going 14-19-5 in conference play.

Before stepping into the head coach position in 2019, Pelaez also served as an assistant and associate head coach for 19 years.

What Scholl said

“I want to thank Frank for his contributions, dedication, and loyalty to Marquette over nearly 25 years with the program,” Scholl said in the release. “I wish him, his wife Melissa and the entire family the best of luck in the future.”

According to the release, a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately. Assistant coaches Erin Scott and Paul Sikinger will be overseeing the program during the process.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright and Jack Albright.